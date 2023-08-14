Poll outcome

Refer to ‘Looking beyond the desk-thumping’ (Nous Indica); public opinion on any issue, howsoever serious, has rarely affected the outcome of an election in India. Shocking sexual offences against women in Manipur have certainly stirred the souls of Indians, particularly of women, but it may be too much to expect that Indian women will vote against the BJP. An election’s outcome in today’s India, to a considerable extent, is affected by the backing of communally polarised masses, including even unemployed youth and poor people. A communally brainwashed person is as addicted to fanaticism as an addict to drugs. The desk-thumping during the debate on the no-confidence motion was aimed at striking a chord with such vulnerable sections of the electorate.

Hira Sharma, by mail

It is all about power

Apropos of ‘Looking beyond the desk-thumping’ (Nous Indica); sadly, the political discourse in and outside Parliament revolves only around retaining or regaining power. The ugly mess in Manipur, Nuh or elsewhere is only a manifestation of politicians’ nefarious designs to settle scores, with there being no takers in the NDA or INDIA for the redressal of problems in earnest. The scenario will get murkier in the run-up to the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, to the detriment of democracy, the polity and the people. The election year will exacerbate divisions within society.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Desk-thumping

Refer to ‘Looking beyond the desk-thumping’ (Nous Indica); poet-journalist Carl Sandburg rightly said, “If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell.” The BJP, which has been found lacking on both counts, has been seemingly following that method by indulging in desk-thumping in Parliament.

Balvinder, Chandigarh

Repeal of draconian law

Apropos of ‘Repealing sedition law’; the pushback against wrongful or excessive use of laws such as the sedition law and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is a significant step towards protecting free speech, dissent and the rights of individuals. Besides the SC, the lower courts have also stood up firmly for liberty and against state overreach. The colonial-era sedition law must be abolished. It is hoped that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which will replace the Indian Penal Code, will go a long way in awarding strict punishment to those endangering the sovereignty and integrity of India. However, like any other legislation, there is scope for its misuse. Robust checks and balances and transparency are important to prevent abuse of power.

MS Khokhar, by mail

Recasting criminal laws

Refer to ‘Sedition law to be recast as Shah tables 3 Bills, to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act’; sedition law in any form in free and democratic India is unthinkable. While the new Bill has dropped the term ‘sedition’, it lists similar offences under a new provision which deals with acts endangering the sovereignty and integrity of India. Stringent laws, when not accompanied by comprehensive reforms, lead to unintended consequences such as increased social tensions, reduced trust in institutions and a sense of alienation among certain segments of the population. Had the stringency of legal provisions been the criterion, Independence wouldn’t have taken place.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Bureaucratic delay

Refer to ‘6,277 Agniveers of first batch stuck sans police verification’; around one-third of the first batch of recruits under the Agnipath scheme have been unable to join their units in the absence of police verification. The bureaucratic delay is attributed to the changed recruitment system. The officials concerned should have finetuned the verification procedure much before the completion of training. The local district welfare officer and nearby Army units/headquarters should immediately coordinate with police officials and get the needful done. The verification method should be made efficient as it is linked to the employment of the youth.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

