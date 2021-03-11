Pollution alert

Reference to the editorial ‘Preventing pollution’, the presence of PM2.5 in the air is man-made and a byproduct of development. In addition to causing respiratory ailments, PM2.5 can cause cancer since these particles get coated with vapours of lead, cobalt, etc., emitted from the combustion of coal and other fuels. The only way to protect people is to trap the particles at source to prevent their emission into the atmosphere. Construction sites are also a source of PM2.5 and should be covered. Open places too should be covered with vegetation to prevent the generation of dust. Biogas can be produced from organic waste. People can wear masks in highly dusty areas.

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

Privatisation no solution

Apropos of ‘Big bang privatisation of banks can be harmful, says RBI report’, PSBs have done a remarkable job in promoting financial inclusion in rural and semi-urban areas and contributing to economic development. These banks have the highest share in the rural and semi-urban areas which reflects their adherence and commitment to universal access to the banking facilities and taking welfare schemes down to the target group. Private ownership does not automatically generate economic gains. The government should adopt a cautious approach as big bang privatisation can do more harm than good. The consolidation of PSBs can be taken up in a phased manner to improve profitability and efficiency.

GS MANN, NAYA NANGAL

Manhandling devotee

Sacrilege incidents in the recent past have probably kept SGPC staffers on tenterhooks. The manhandling of an elderly man seems to be a result of this. The victim reportedly jumped over a railing and argued with the sewadars. But the way they handled the situation was wrong. Keeping in mind his age, they should have dealt with him patiently. While we should adhere to the rules and regulations of the shrine, the staffers must be trained to deal with such situations calmly. We need to maintain the sanctity of the Golden Temple.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Classrooms in jails

Apropos of ‘Classrooms for jail inmates soon’, the move is not going to bear any fruit. It would merely be a waste of money and energy. Instead, it would be prudent to impart training under different technical trades. Since a majority of prisoners are illiterate, it would be easy for them to get engaged in learning a skill of his/her choice. After the successful completion of training, they may be given a certificate so that they could earn a livelihood when they come out of jails.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Can’t pass buck

Refer to the news report ‘Ex-CM can’t wash hands of machinery scam: Minister’, the former CM cannot escape accountability. As per the Constitution, the council of ministers, headed by a CM, is responsible to the Assembly, and thus the CM can be held accountable for any criminal act of omission and commission. A speedy and fair investigation should be carried out to fix responsibility and punish the guilty as per the law and give a clear message to future incumbents also.

JAGDISH CHANDER, JALANDHAR

Sports allocation

It is surprising that for the past six years, there was no budget for sports in Punjab. The government under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann has made an enhanced allocation to sports. This shows that in CWG, the players of Punjab have mostly performed on their own. The state government has taken a good step by introducing sports fair. This will encourage youth in rural areas to take up sports.

Harsh Sharma, Jalandhar

Catching up to do

Refer to ‘Looking back and ahead’ (Spectrum); at Independence, India was bruised, but at 75 years, it stands consolidated and capable of facing challenges. But there are a lot of areas where we are far behind. Education and health remain the core areas of improvement. We need a policy to effectively manage our growing population. Employability and financial literacy must be the focus of education. The idea of MSMEs, if honestly implemented, can be a game-changer. Every official procedure must be transparent and simplified to encourage young business leaders. For this to happen, a just and equitable society is vital.

KAPIL SHARMA, KAITHAL

Midday meal cooks

Midday meal workers get only Rs 3,000 per month. How can they survive with this meagre salary? There are several schools in Punjab where they have to cook meals for 500 students. A majority of women engaged in midday meals are the only breadwinners of their family. This is a case of exploitation. The government should increase their salary to Rs 6,000.

TARANPREET SINGH, MOGA

