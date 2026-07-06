Porous borders help relations thrive

Refer to ‘Vaapsi on the wings of love’; remembering the past need not imprison us, yet forgetting it is neither possible, nor humane. My father, despite severe dementia and the lifelong trauma of Partition, would suddenly brighten up whenever I playfully said, "Let us go to Jhang." The heart often remembers what the mind forgets. The collective desire of ordinary people to live together was eclipsed by political expediency. In a world weary of recurring conflicts, South Asia should strive to make borders increasingly permeable through trust, cultural and digital exchanges. As the Punjabi saying goes ‘Sarhadan zameenan vanddiyan ne, dil nahin’.

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Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

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Share a woman’s multiple roles

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Apropos of ‘A daycare crisis, a workforce crisis’; countries like New Zealand have shown that parenthood and leadership can coexist. The country’s former PM Jacinda Ardern openly embraced motherhood while serving in office. Regrettably, in India, many women continue to face conscious or unconscious bias in the workplace. Companies and families must recognise that raising a family is not solely a woman’s responsibility but a shared social responsibility. Employer-supported childcare, flexible work arrangements and equitable parental support are not privileges but essential measures for building an inclusive and productive workforce. Investing in families today is an investment in the nation’s future.

Jasleen Kaur Arora, Jalandhar

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US foundations weakening

With reference to ‘The US turns 250, Trump makes it all about himself’; the idea of natural rights of inalienable freedom found its greatest expression in the US. Donald Trump is seen by his critics as undermining the foundations on which the American story was built, ranging from its universities to its commitment to free trade. Is Trump the architect of this erosion or its symptom? Since the fall of communism in Europe and an end to the Cold War, the US has seen itself as the lone superpower, but China has emerged as a capable competitor.

PL Singh, by email

China the aggressor

Apropos of ‘India-Japan ties should not target third party: China’; it is China which has attacked India militarily many a time in the past on one pretext or the other. It is China which has usurped Indian territory. It is China which helped Pakistan when India launched Operation Sindoor. China should see within its own self for what it is preaching and doing so cunningly to corner India, a peace-loving country, to satiate its hunger for expansion. India believes in its policy of live and let live. We don’t follow China’s aggressive policy.

Sham Murari Sharma, Chandigarh

Protest not a criminal act

With reference to ‘Right to protest’; dissent is integral to democracy. Merely because citizens resent unpalatable policies or decisions of the government — without indulging in violence or disrupting government employees in their duty — dubbing them as a threat to peace and security and filing FIRs against them becomes unconstitutional. The application of wise discretion and sound principles related to life and liberty by the executive must have the sanction of the judiciary. The Bombay High Court has found externment orders passed by the executive to be unreasonable and unconstitutional. Nothing political should be read into the court’s decision.

Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

Every devotee carries dignity

Refer to ‘Devotees at Golden Temple asked to remove IDs bearing CM’s photo’; the I-cards are official identification issued by the government, not political campaign material. The action gives the unfortunate impression of an attempt to politicise a routine administrative document and could unnecessarily deepen political divisions and hostility. If the intention was to send a political message against the Chief Minister, it was inappropriate to use a sacred place for that purpose. Religious institutions should remain above partisan politics and welcome every devotee with equal dignity and respect, irrespective of political affiliations.

BS Kakkar, Ontario (Canada)