Power of democracy

Refer to ‘Charge of the youth brigade’; the student agitation has proved to be a turning point in Indian politics. The education minister’s resignation, the CJP’s successful intervention and the CJI’s changed stance demonstrated the power of democratic pressure. GenZ has seen through the BJP-led government’s attempts to divert attention with Hindu-Muslim rhetoric and is now rightly demanding real education, jobs and a secure future. Moreover, the movement exposed the declining public trust in both the government and sections of the mainstream media. The government must listen to the youth, undertake meaningful reforms and fulfil their aspirations to restore their faith in the system.

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Chanchal S Mann, Una

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Personality cult harmful

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With reference to ‘Charge of the youth brigade’; the four pillars of democracy are meant to share power, frame and enforce laws, deliver justice and hold the government accountable. However, when this institutional framework begins to nurture a personality cult, democracy drifts away from its constitutional path. When pushed to the wall, the disillusioned public revolts. Many countries such as the former Soviet Union, Nazi Germany and fascist Italy have experienced such crises. History shows that institutions weakened by the concentration of power gradually lose their capacity to act as effective checks and balances.

Rajesh Goyal, Chandigarh

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Policing the police

Refer to ‘Policing within rule of law’; no doubt, even the Supreme Court permits the police to use force while dealing with a challenging law and order situation. But that use has to be preceded by a number of preventive measures, like requests and warnings. After exhausting those efforts, the force used has to be mild, reasonable, and restorative; it cannot be punitive. Police brutality during the Sansad Chalo march has hurt the public psyche and the scars are likely to stay for long. Police personnel must be trained in human psychology. A disciplined force has to observe self-discipline; otherwise, the question of policing the police will continue to haunt us.

Rakesh Mohan Sharma, Pathankot

Govt must lead by example

Apropos of ‘One office, one car’; if fuel conservation is the real objective, it should not be confined to citizens alone. A strict ‘one officer, one vehicle’ policy for bureaucrats and ministers, on the lines proposed in Himachal Pradesh, deserves equal priority. VIP convoys, often comprising ten or more vehicles for a single minister, waste fuel and send the wrong message. The government must lead by example. A genuine culture of conserving oil can only emerge when those in positions of power demonstrate accountability through their own actions.

Col RS Narula (Retd), Patiala

Streamline ethanol transition

Refer to ‘Ethanol imbroglio’; it was intriguing to learn that the Union government is yet to conduct any assessment to determine the number of vehicles in India that are E20 compliant. It is strange that the ministries concerned have been claiming that there is nothing wrong, unmindful of several vehicle owners having adverse experiences and speaking about them. While a nationwide transition can’t be expected to succeed without a comprehensive enumeration, the government seems to be overly keen to push for it, citing larger national interests.

SK Gupta, by mail

Act to save education system

With reference to ‘Is Punjab ready to invest in its public universities’; critical systemic challenges continue to be overlooked by policymakers. Declining student enrolment — driven by diminishing job opportunities and deteriorating academic standards — is indicative of a severe brain drain. Compounding the crisis, many faculty members across universities and colleges fail to meet even the basic eligibility criteria for being an assistant professor. Transforming and modernising higher education in Punjab is no longer optional; it is an urgent necessity to prevent the collapse of the state’s public academic ecosystem.

Bhoomika, Bathinda