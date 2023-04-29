Preference for boys

Refer to ‘Fewer girls born’; government campaigns like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ will be futile if there is no change in the social mindset. Girls who wish to study and make a career are compelled to get married at an early age; after marriage, they are expected to give birth to a boy. This vicious cycle continues. This problem can be surmounted only by bringing about a change in the social psyche, along with stringent implementation of government policies. Girls have the same rights as boys. They are not merely a child-delivering machine. Women from Haryana have achieved accolades in sports, but unfortunately, the social mindset remains the same.

Sammy Cheema, by mail

Not a liability

Refer to ‘Fewer girls born’; we have never read a report indicating that female births have outnumbered male births. This can be a possibility if female foeticide becomes non-existent. Despite the fact that girls are outshining boys, even in hitherto male bastions, the birth of a girl is not celebrated with the kind of jubilation seen at the arrival of a male child. Slogans like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ may have had some peripheral impact, but the overall ground reality is unchanged. If we want to bring about gender parity in the real sense, and tap the potential of the female population in the development of the country, a drastic change is needed in our patriarchal mindset. We must stop treating girls as a liability and a drain on family resources. We must invest proportionately in educating them. It is a fact that women are more concerned about the well-being of their ageing parents than men. The skewed gender ratio has dire societal consequences.

roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Badal’s advice was ignored

The article ‘His contribution to the nation is indelible’ is basically an invitation to Sukhbir Badal to join the BJP. Modi gives many instances when he sought and got valuable advice from Badal during his long political career. But Modi does not tell how he ignored the senior Badal’s advice to roll back the farm laws that led to the parting of ways between the two parties.

RN Malik, Gurugram

Differed on farm laws

Apropos of ‘His contribution to the nation is indelible’; Modi had a deep personal understanding with Badal. The farmers’ agitation against the farm laws enacted by the Central government headed by Modi was spearheaded by the farmers of Punjab. Did Modi consult Badal on the farm laws? Modi has not written anything about Badal’s views on the farm laws and why they were opposed by his party, the Akali Dal.

Ashok bahl, kangra

Government funds

Ideally, when a political leader is in power, as a minister or in some other capacity, his functions should be limited to his official activities (‘Taxpayer picks up the tab’). Those who have graduated in politics know by instinct how to design a welfare scheme to gain political mileage. The article is well intentioned and puts forward some good suggestions to save government coffers from being used to fund political rallies, but it is doubtful whether crafty politicians would put them into action.

Beant Singh Bedi, Mohali

Some cess fine

Reference to ‘Anurag: Imposition of water cess against state’s interests’; imposition of the cess is justified to earn some income as water and electricity resources are being used by other states even as people of the hill state suffer from the impact of hydel projects. A part of this money can be utilised to mitigate the woes of affected people. The perception that power producers and investors might be discouraged seems to be illogical. As far as employees’ deposits under the NPS are concerned, the money belongs to employees and the government should keep this money in the names of respective employees in lieu of GPF contribution.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

Teachers’ selection

The progress of any country depends on its education system. If teachers are appointed on a temporary basis, a country can never move forward. Selection of teachers should be done through an integrated commission or the State Public Selection Commission. In every state, the Education Service Selection Commission should be given the form of an autonomous corporate body. Teachers should be appointed through a test and an interview. The Himachal Government will have to be careful about teacher recruitments. It should not play with the future of the educated unemployed youth.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

