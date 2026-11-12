Price of overdependence

Refer to ‘Nvidia scandal’; CEO Jensen Huang finds himself embroiled in a controversy that could threaten not only his personal reputation, but also the credibility of the world’s most valuable AI chipmaker. Allegations surrounding his relationship with a Chinese businesswoman and the suspected diversion of billions of dollars’ worth of restricted AI chips to China have raised troubling questions about corporate oversight and national security. The episode has also exposed Nvidia’s dependence on Huang, under whose leadership the company has become an AI powerhouse. In today’s technology-driven world, a corporate leader’s personal associations can have consequences far beyond the boardroom. Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

A book can’t revive a party

Sonia Gandhi’s memoir may undermine the Congress’s efforts to revive itself in the coming years. While a memoir is a legitimate account of an individual’s experiences, pain and sacrifices, readers may perceive it as an attempt to gain political mileage. The sacrifices of the Nehru-Gandhi family are well known, and voters have rewarded the Congress with electoral victories over the decades. Even today, the party commands a significant share of the popular vote. However, an old political party cannot resurrect itself merely by recalling its leaders’ past sacrifices. It must demonstrate what it can deliver for India’s future. Ravi Chandra Sekhar Rao, Kharagpur

Memoir of resilience

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Sonia Gandhi’s Belonging: A Journey of Love is likely to resonate with Congress supporters and readers interested in India’s political history. Her public life has been marked by personal loss, political turbulence and remarkable tenacity. Following the assassination of her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, she emerged as a central figure in the Congress, becoming its longest-serving president. Despite criticism over her foreign birth and persistent political opposition, she carried out her responsibilities with resolve and dignity. As chairperson of the National Advisory Council, she played a significant role in advancing landmark initiatives, including MGNREGA, the RTI Act and the Food Security Act. Vasudha Pande, Paonta Sahib

Let migrants cast their ballot

Apropos of ‘Migrants and a maze of deletions’; the shortcomings of the special intensive revision expose its inability to accommodate India’s mobile workforce. If successive elections could be conducted for nearly two decades using existing electoral rolls, what justifies this sudden and unprecedented exercise? A migrant worker’s temporary absence from their native place must not deprive them of their fundamental right to vote. The ECI must devise a foolproof remote voting mechanism that enables eligible migrants to exercise their franchise wherever they work. Until such a system is in place, the SIR must be scrapped and electoral rolls restored to their pre-SIR status. Chanchal S Mann, Una

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Affordable electric vehicles

Refer to ‘Delhi cannot clean its air by itself’; stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana is not the sole cause of Delhi’s pollution. Industries, vehicles and year-round construction also contribute significantly. Electric vehicles could help, but their high purchase price, expensive battery replacements and charging requirements discourage wider adoption. Making them more affordable is essential. Equally concerning is the wide variation between AQI figures reported by official and private agencies, leaving citizens unsure which to trust. While pollution levels are alarming, inconsistent data further fuels public anxiety. Delhi needs coordinated action, affordable clean transport and reliable air-quality monitoring. Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (Retd), Jalandhar

Dialogue needs tolerance

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Apropos of ‘Does India need a cultural revolution’, the author has rightly emphasised the importance of cultural revolution and dialogue in a true democracy. However, another equally pertinent but often overlooked aspect, tolerance, also deserves consideration. Questioning without patient listening has little value. The ability to listen to others is essential, as it enriches dialogue, encourages intellectual engagement and promotes a more balanced approach to cultural change. Sunaina, Chandigarh