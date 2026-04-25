Price paid by common man

Apropos of ‘Nobody asked the fisherman’; the article rightly highlights how global disruptions — armed conflict, climate change or economic shocks — disproportionately affect those at the margins. While policymakers debate strategies and nations negotiate interests, it is the labourer, farmer and fisherman who silently bear the consequences. The metaphor of the fisherman is powerful: he neither causes nor controls these disruptions, yet pays the highest price. This calls for a more humane and inclusive approach to global governance, where resilience is built not just for systems, but for people. Ignoring this imbalance risks deepening inequality and eroding trust in institutions meant to protect all.

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Muskan, Patiala

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Long-term policy to bear disruption

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With reference to ‘Oil shock clouds India’s growth optimism’; as a nation heavily dependent on oil imports, such disruptions increase fuel inflation, widen the current account deficit and strain public finances. Higher fuel costs raise transportation and production expenses, which are passed on to consumers. This reduces purchasing power and slows overall economic activity, thereby weakening growth momentum. The impact is increasingly visible in everyday expenses, affecting essential goods and services. To address this, India must accelerate the transition to renewable energy, enhance domestic production and strengthen strategic reserves. Rationalising fuel taxes can provide immediate relief, while promoting energy efficiency can support long-term stability. A balanced and forward-looking policy is essential to safeguard the economy from recurring external shocks and to sustain growth optimism.

Sumesh Mathas, Shimla

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Bengal people voted fearlessly

In the first phase of voting in the Assembly elections in West Bengal, held under the vigil of over 2.5 lakh personnel of the Central police force, stray incidents of violence notwithstanding, it’s the first time voting has been completed without any loss of life in poll-related violence. A record 91.78 per cent voting implies that the voters used their right to franchise fearlessly. The trend bodes well for democracy in states like West Bengal where elections are generally marred by large-scale violence.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

System fails under pressure

Refer to ‘Malegaon deadend’; the verdict in the bomb blast cases in Nashik was a test of whether the system can deliver when political pressure mounts. The political will to back the prosecution of a terrorism-related case depends on who is in power, the identity of the victims and alleged perpetrators. The investigating and prosecuting agencies whose failures have been decades in the making, must introspect and be held accountable. A strong appeal against the Bombay High Court’s discharge is the first step.

SS Paul, Nadia (West Bengal)

AAP’s political tactics

Apropos of ‘Sacrilege law sparks fear, not faith’; the genesis of the AAP-helmed amendment Bill, 2026, lay in earning political brownie points over the 2008 Act brought by then SAD-led ruling dispensation. When existing laws sufficed against blasphemy and sacrilege, the amendment move smacked of AAP stirring religious sentiments in the run-up to the Assembly election. Surely, the law enforcement agencies ought not interfere with or regulate believers’ sacrosanct right to the manner of worship and practices associated with it, as loopholes in the recent Act may be exploited to settle extraneous scores. The Governor should have referred the Bill to the President, seeking in-depth scrutiny.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Towards ‘authentic’ intelligence

Refer to ‘Digital heist’; falling prey to cyber scams is not merely a technological failure but a systemic lapse in vigilance, accountability and ethical responsibility. What is required is a shift from artificial intelligence to ‘authentic intelligence.’ This calls for cultivating a “monk mind” over a “monkey mind,” where discipline, awareness and ethical intent guide both innovation and its application. Technology without values risks becoming a tool of exploitation rather than empowerment. Ethical governance, spiritual discipline and institutional accountability must converge to ensure that digital growth carries no risks.

MM Goel, Kurukshetra