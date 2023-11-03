Prioritise action on air pollution

Refer to ‘Farm fires rage on’; the editorial highlights the political constraints related to farm fires and the unfavourable attitude of those responsible for air pollution through stubble burning. Severe air pollution detracts from the beauty and celebration of the seasons for which India is renowned, leading to serious repercussions. It is imperative that the political leadership, government officials and professionals lead by example, making visible changes in their methods of operation to prioritise air pollution control while isolating those who contribute to the menace through farm fires or other means that contravene the law.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Stubble burning menace

Apropos of ‘Farm fires rage on’; stubble burning remains a persistent concern for the public, but the government appears to be in the election mode, with the desire for power seemingly outweighing the welfare of the people. It’s unjust to solely blame Punjab for this menace, as other states bordering Delhi share equal responsibility. It would be more productive if stakeholders collectively work on finding a solution to this problem. As rightly pointed out, political considerations should not take precedence over the health hazards faced by the people, as this could undermine the credibility of the ruling dispensation.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Vigilance crucial in J&K

Refer to ‘Targeted killings’; vigilance remains a crucial necessity in Jammu and Kashmir, as demonstrated by the recent targeted killing of a head constable of the J&K Police. This incident underscores that the security situation does not align with the Lieutenant Governor’s assertion that terrorism is on its last legs and that the UT has seen significant improvement. It’s important to acknowledge that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict could potentially create unrest in J&K, with Pakistan attempting to exploit the situation to foment instability. Raising awareness among the public about this issue could help in countering such attempts.

Rishab Gaur, Jammu

Poll bonds selectively anonymous

Apropos of ‘Selective anonymity is a problem: SC on poll bonds’; the Supreme Court’s query about the ‘selective anonymity’ of the electoral bond scheme is entirely justified. Conceived by the NDA government and promoted as a tool to combat black money while enhancing transparency in political funding, it unquestionably appears to favour the ruling party. Whether it effectively addresses under-the-table donations remains uncertain, but it certainly does not guarantee protection against political corruption and money laundering. It raises concerns about legitimising corruption by transforming black money into white, without requiring donors to disclose the sources of their funding.

GP CAPT JS Boparai, Bhadsali (HP)

No debate on Punjab’s issues

The much-hyped ‘Main Punjab Bolda Haan’ debate turned out to be a fiasco due to the absence of Opposition leaders. Instead of participating in the debate and providing tangible solutions to the issues concerning Punjab, these leaders chose to skip the event. This was an excellent opportunity for leaders from the ruling and Opposition parties to engage in a meaningful dialogue and discussion on the state’s issues. The platform was effectively utilised by CM Bhagwant Mann to showcase his achievements, with no one to challenge his claims.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

China-US amity

Refer to ‘Hope floats for a thaw in China-US relations’; as long as China aspires to surpass the US as the world’s superpower, and the latter endeavours to maintain its status, fostering amicable relations between the two seems nearly impossible. Nevertheless, in any scenario where China and the US improve their ties, India must engage with both nations diplomatically while continuously strengthening its defence capabilities to secure its borders. To safeguard its strategic interests, India must also fortify regional alliances in the Indo-Pacific region. In this evolving global order, India must remain wary of its hostile neighbours, especially China, to protect its territory from intrusion.

CS Mann, Una

