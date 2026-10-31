Refer to ‘Cybersecurity a challenge in the AI age’; notwithstanding the benefits of artificial intelligence, its growing impact on global cybersecurity raises urgent questions about the pace of its adoption. Whether AI has emerged prematurely without adequate safety testing or simply demands an immediate, hands-on defence strategy, recent cyber incidents demonstrate the heavy financial losses nations face. The threat becomes far more existential if AI makes inroads into the defence architectures of major superpowers. The scientific and technological fraternity must prioritise safety over speed.

Rakesh Mohan Sharma, Pathankot

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No room for complacency

Apropos of ‘Poll setbacks unsettle the BJP and Congress’; the electoral message from these legislative council polls leaves no room for complacency for either of the national heavyweights. For the BJP, losing ground in symbolic strongholds, Varanasi and Nagpur, highlights a growing disconnect with the educated electorate. For the Congress, drawing a complete blank in Karnataka and Bihar is a reality check. As regional forces such as the Samajwadi Party solidify their hold and new entrants like Jan Suraaj Party make disruptive debuts, both major parties must look beyond rhetoric.

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Col SS Chauhan (retd), Zirakpur

Cannot compromise on health

Apropos of ‘Substandard drugs’; repeated failures in drug quality control will create panic among the public, who cannot distinguish between genuine and substandard medicines. Pharma units cannot be allowed to compromise on this front. Adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards malpractices in the pharma sector is essential. Legal action must be taken against repeat defaulters.

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Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Punish erring manufacturers

With reference to 'Substandard drugs'; despite regular alerts issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, drug quality failures continue to plague pharma units in Himachal Pradesh and other states. Merely publishing NSQ (not of standard quality) lists is not enough. The government must shift from disclosure to deterrence. First, licences of repeat offenders should be cancelled. Second, stricter punishments, including jail terms and hefty fines, must be imposed. Third, rigorous quality audits should be made mandatory. Patients cannot be left at the mercy of unscrupulous manufacturers and suppliers.

Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh

Vigilante justice by police

Refer to ‘Bengal killings’; the police, whose duty is to investigate cases, acted as judge, jury and executioner in a murder case. Even the most hardened criminal has the right to a fair trial. The SC stated in 2012 that such killings amount to “state-sponsored terrorism”. When the police overstep their boundaries and enforce vigilante justice, the entire edifice of law and order enshrined in the Constitution crumbles. The incident needs to be probed thoroughly to fix responsibility for the security lapse.

SS Paul, Nadia (WB)

Protect customers from fraud

Refer to ‘Banks must repay digital fraud victims if due diligence fails : SC'; banks cannot escape responsibility for frauds and have to devise a robust mechanism to protect depositors against fraud. RBI has rightly been advised to frame clear obligations for banks in case of negligence in monitoring unusually large and suspicious transactions in individual accounts. Special attention should be paid to accounts flagged for suspected digital fraud.

GS Mann, Nangal