Private sector needs govt push

Apropos of ‘Needed — a new deal’; it is disheartening that our leaders and policymakers are unclear about the country’s priorities and continue to drift without a coherent direction. We must not overlook the significant contributions of India’s private sector, particularly in information technology, medical sciences and several other knowledge-driven fields. With a supportive policy environment, sustained investment in research and innovation, and meaningful incentives from the government for the private sector, India has the potential to compete with advanced economies such as South Korea and Taiwan.

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VK Anand, Chandigarh

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Shift to e-vehicles not easy

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Refer to ‘The transition to e-vehicles’; the sale of electric vehicles in India is expected to rise manifold in the coming years, with growth initially being led by two-wheelers and three-wheelers, followed by four-wheelers. But this transition will not be child’s play, more charging stations will have to be set up at short distances in cities and on highways. Battery prices will have to be reduced; other challenges will be charging time, range anxiety and battery recycling. In a country where people don’t get uninterrupted electricity supply for their domestic, agricultural and industrial purposes, the success of this transition doesn’t seem easy. Public awareness, supportive policies and technological advancements in battery efficiency will play a crucial role in making the transition successful.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

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Hold polluters accountable

Apropos of ‘Toxic legacy’; despite years of relentless efforts by Punjab’s civil society, environmental activists and repeated interventions by the NGT, the government has failed to stop industries, municipal bodies and others from turning rivers into open sewers, as treatment plants remain dysfunctional. Many factories clandestinely pump untreated chemical-laden water directly into the soil. Originating from cattle farms, E. coli bacteria has entered drinking water in villages. Punjab voters should make it a top priority to hold politicians accountable and question their continued failure to curb unabated pollution by stubborn and shameless wrongdoers.

Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana

ONOE an impractical solution

With reference to ‘Poll reform’; the concept of ‘one nation, one election’ looks like a sinister attempt to kill the Indian ethos of unity in diversity. The saffron party stands to benefit the most if voters exercise their franchise once in five years rather than every two years or so in diverse parts of the country at different times. It is difficult to fathom the disruption to economic activity. Clubbing national and state polls will be unfair to the interests of states. The idea has very little practicality as the terms of Assemblies would need to be reduced or extended to match the timing of the single poll. Moreover, implementing such a system would require constitutional amendments and broad political consensus, which may be difficult to achieve.

SS Paul, Nadia (West Bengal)

Address underlying conflicts

Refer to ‘A film and history’s unhealed wounds’; while violence cannot be justified, many post-Independence movements drew support from agrarian distress, unemployment, social inequalities and a widespread sense of injustice. Viewing them primarily through the prism of violence risks overlooking the conditions that led to their emergence. Unless the underlying causes are addressed, such conflicts and their wounds are unlikely to fade. Films can stimulate debate but cannot by themselves answer complex historical questions. A balanced understanding of history requires engagement with diverse perspectives, historical evidence and the lived experiences of those affected.

Manu Kant, by mail

At the receiving end

Many families faced the horrors of Partition. Lakhs of people were killed due to the lack of foresight on the part of some freedom struggle leaders. After migration to India, the ‘refugee tag’ stuck to us for years. We had barely settled when during the 1980s and 1990s, we became the target of insurgency in Punjab. Many families were again forced to migrate out of Punjab. The situation was brought under control by two determined police officers, KPS Gill and Julio Ribeiro. Unfortunately, some pro-Khalistan elements are now again trying to raise the spectre of terrorism.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar