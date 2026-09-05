Probity within the judiciary

Refer to ‘The case for jurists as judges’; whatever the mode of appointment, whether from the Bar or the Bench, a judge should be a person of impeccable integrity, sound legal acumen and above suspicion. The higher judiciary commands respect for being impartial, untainted and process-oriented in upholding the Constitution and the rule of law. However, lately, people’s faith has been eroded due to incompetent persons being appointed as judges. The judiciary must take probity, transparency and accountability seriously; it cannot afford to let public confidence and faith slip. Urgent remedial steps are needed to stem the rot and clean the Augean stables within the judiciary at all levels. Justice is an ideal, and law is a tool.

Anil Bhatia, Hisar

Advertisement

Wisdom of Constitution framers

Refer to ‘The case for jurists as judges’; as per constitutional mandate, Supreme Court judges can be appointed from three categories — 'distinguished jurists' being one of them. Strangely, no one has ever been appointed from this category till date. Ignoring this category and appointing judges from the other two categories raises questions. Firstly, it stands at variance with the cardinal principle of judicial independence. Secondly, it seeks answers to the failure to tap this category for decades — since the establishment of the Supreme Court itself. Thirdly, this fact also defeats the very purpose of the collegium itself. The only apparent explanation — that academicians are not well-versed in practical courtcraft — is too feeble to stand the test of history across the world. Therefore, the wisdom of our constitutional framers cannot be allowed to be eclipsed unconstitutionally.

Advertisement

Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

Political will lacking in Punjab

Refer to ‘Punjab’s definition of success’; the social environment and governance in the state may not prove beneficial for reverse migration. Punjabis have the capability, resources, knowledge and will to foster entrepreneurship, but the volatile market conditions have always discouraged modern farming. The Centre’s import and export deals with developed nations have made modern farming uncertain. Farmers have to sell potatoes for Rs 20 a kg and the next year, they have to dump them on the roads. There is a need to improve the social environment and political will to retain the youth in the state.

Advertisement

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Not every hospital error a fraud

With reference to ‘Ayushman arrears’; it is the government’s responsibility to prevent fraud in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. However, not every discrepancy, documentation error, coding issue or procedural lapse should be termed fraud. Unfortunately, the broad use of the term can create a perception that doctors and hospitals are routinely involved in fraudulent practices. This is unfair to the thousands of healthcare providers who serve beneficiaries honestly. Actual fraud must be dealt with firmly, but technical or procedural discrepancies should not be equated with fraud.

Subhash Chander Garg, Kurukshetra

Address employees’ issues

The ongoing deadlock between the Punjab government and employees over DA and other benefits raises serious questions about governance. Employee concerns should be addressed through facts, merit and dialogue — not notices or unnecessary transfers. Even after court relief, employees are still waiting for their legitimate dues. If around 7 lakh employees and pensioners face such delays, one can imagine the difficulties faced by an ordinary citizen seeking justice from the government. When people stop raising their voice and choose compromise because of fear or delay, corruption grows and administrative arrogance increases. The government must take immediate measures for a fair resolution of their grievances.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Federer’s humility wins hearts

Tennis legend Roger Federer was recently inducted into the iconic International Tennis Hall of Fame. True to form, he expressed gratitude to all the ball kids and the linespeople who form an integral, yet overlooked, part of tennis. Achieving fame was never his goal, he said. Owing to his on-court demeanour, grace and flawless technique, Federer still draws sold-out crowds at exhibition matches.

Aaditya, Karnal