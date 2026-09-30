Profit vs patient care

Refer to ‘When the profit motive enters the doctor’s room’; healthcare is increasingly becoming a business in which financial gain often takes precedence over patient care. Doctors working in corporate hospitals frequently face pressure to generate revenue through unnecessary tests, procedures and referrals. The influence of pharmaceutical companies further complicates ethical medical practice by encouraging brand-driven prescribing. Decisions must remain free from financial considerations and be guided solely by clinical necessity. It is time for regulators to act decisively to safeguard the integrity of the medical profession.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

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Medical profession at a crossroads

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Apropos of ‘When the profit motive enters the doctor’s room’; the medical profession in India is at a crossroads. Under the influence of privatisation and corporatisation, ethical and moral standards have changed drastically. The focus on profit maximisation, coupled with the neglect of public health goals and the near-total absence of effective medical and financial audits, has promoted the open fleecing of patients without adequate accountability. The solution does not lie in promoting insurance schemes but in strengthening public healthcare and making it efficient enough to compete with the private sector in providing affordable, economical and universal care. Nobody has the right to commodify healthcare.

Vitull K Gupta, Bathinda

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Transparency is our right

With reference to ‘Inside the ECI rift’; in light of ongoing attempts to eclipse our constitutional right to vote, we, the citizens of India, owe an unyielding duty to our motherland. While the views expressed by former Chief Election Commissioners carry profound weight, any argument to the contrary can win public trust only by placing all underlying statutory and administrative records in the public domain. Having long discarded the colonial ethos of official secrecy in favour of the Right to Information Act, 2005, demanding transparency, accountability and institutional credibility is far more than a request.

Rakesh Mohan Sharma, Pathankot

Culture of complacency

With reference to ‘AI boundaries’; the apprehensions raised about the unregulated use of AI are well-intentioned and timely. Considering the literacy levels of the Indian masses, the possibility of cyber fraud is always present. While the intervention of AI in human life can bring greater speed, accuracy and efficiency as well as enhance productivity, its unlimited involvement can also create a culture of complacency, lethargy, procrastination and excessive dependence. This, in turn, may limit human endeavour, creativity and critical thinking, thereby diminishing our capacity for innovative, out-of-the-box problem-solving.

JK Gulati, Jalandhar

Keeping AI in check

Apropos of ‘AI boundaries’; AI agents beginning to gain the upper hand over their human creators is a cause for concern. The problem is not that machines are becoming conscious or plotting against humanity. It is that systems designed to accomplish tasks may take actions beyond what their human operators intended. The Australian incident involving an AI agent accessing a government health portal is a reminder of this vulnerability. India needs to be cautious as AI is rapidly entering public administration, healthcare, banking and other sectors. The challenge is not to stop AI innovation, but to ensure that humans remain firmly in control of the systems they create. AI must remain an assistant — not become the decision-maker.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Fostering hospitality, civic sense

Refer to ‘Tourist arrivals’; it is not just about providing facilities; India must also ensure that international tourists feel comfortable and have a convenient, stress-free stay. Easy visa procedures and tourist-friendly infrastructure are important, but so is the behaviour of people. Tourists should be given personal space and the freedom without being constantly followed, disturbed, or pressured to pose for photographs. People should also be encouraged to maintain cleanliness in public places. The authorities must focus not only on infrastructure and accessibility but also on educating citizens about hospitality, civic responsibility, cleanliness and respect for privacy.

Suraj Kathuria, Jind