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Home / Letters to the Editor / Profound lessons for humanity

Profound lessons for humanity

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Updated At : 05:44 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Apropos of ‘Learning from the Panchatantra’; written in Sanskrit, the Panchatantra has travelled across languages and cultures. Though seemingly meant for children, its animal fables convey profound lessons for humanity. Its ancient wisdom may hold remarkably relevant answers to contemporary economic, political and social challenges. The real tragedy is that we continue to revere this treasure of wisdom without systematically testing its timeless insights against modern realities.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

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Ensure justice for all

Refer to ‘The curious case of Umar Khalid’; the faith of the common man in the judicial dispensation of justice runs deep. However, when this faith is dimmed by procedural irritants and avoidable delays, urgent course correction becomes necessary. The apex judiciary is under a constitutional obligation to direct time-bound trial proceedings rather than adopting a passive stance. Article 21 mandates that procedures established by law must be just, fair, and reasonable under natural justice. National security and sovereignty are paramount, but justitia omnibus (justice for all) must be ensured.

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Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

Populist appeasement won’t work

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Refer to ‘Is anyone crying for me, asks Punjab’; welfare support for the genuinely needy is essential, but it must never become a substitute for development. Unless corruption is confronted, drugs are decisively controlled and young people are offered real opportunities, Punjab’s decline will continue, threatening its future. Political slogans and populist appeasement won’t work.

Vitull K. Gupta, Bathinda

Need upright, competent judges

Refer to ‘Ex-PM Narasimha was prophetic; Collegium system won’t work in longer term : Justice Kaul’; no system is foolproof; the tragedy is the wrong people are often in the right positions. Consequently, litigants continue to suffer endlessly. Every pending case represents the affected person in limbo, waiting for closure and vindication. The administration of justice would be more effective if judges performed their duties competently rather than mishandling cases. Upright judges and committed lawyers can save the day.

Anil Bhatia, Hisar

Make stubble management cheaper

Apropos of ‘Stubble burning’; the uncomfortable truth is that burning remains cheaper, quicker and more convenient for farmers than the scientific disposal of paddy residue. This economic reality must change if the recurring crisis is to be resolved. There is a need to make scientific residue management cheaper, easier and more rewarding than burning. Farmers need practical alternatives, timely support and economic incentives, not blame alone. Public expenditure must translate into measurable environmental gains.

MM Goel, Kurukshetra

Blanket ban not in public interest

Apropos of ‘Patients bear the brunt as Punjab chemists stop sale of habit-forming drugs’; while no chemist should face unnecessary harassment for complying with police and health orders, a blanket suspension may cause hardship to patients who genuinely need these medicines. Instead of halting sales, the authorities should sit with the chemists’ association to protect honest retailers and safeguard patients’ access to essential medicines.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

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