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Home / Letters to the Editor / Protest sites near power centres

Protest sites near power centres

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Updated At : 04:50 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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With reference to ‘A democracy needs its kopagriha’; people have the right to protest at Jantar Mantar because this site is close to Parliament. Democracies across the world prove that protest sites must be near centres of power: Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square in London; France’s Place de la Bastille in Paris: Union Square Park in Manhattan, New York city; Taksim Square, Istanbul. If Westminster can tolerate 250,000 people shouting near Parliament, if Washington can allow protest at Lafayette Square without closing metro stations, then why Delhi needs 40,000 personnel, Internet shutdown and cancelled trains to stop citizens from reaching Jantar Mantar? Our democracy is becoming allergic to its own people. The public has a right to protest at Jantar Mantar because Parliament is a temple of democracy.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

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Rights merely on paper

Refer to ‘A democracy needs its kopagriha’; drawing on constitutional principles and Supreme Court judgments, one can argue that the right to assemble peacefully cannot remain merely theoretical, when designated protest sites are inaccessible. Restrictions must be reasonable, proportionate and justified, rather than imposed arbitrarily. A transparent, accessible protest policy, independent review of police decisions and time-bound permissions could strengthen accountability. Democracy demands rights not merely on paper, it needs meaningful spaces where citizens can exercise these rights freely.

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Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Tactic to dilute right to dissent

The decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site raises a constitutional question that extends beyond traffic management and administrative convenience. The places where citizens are permitted to demonstrate are as important as whether they are permitted to demonstrate at all. Public protest derives much of its democratic significance from visibility, accessibility and proximity to institutions of power. Delhi requires a transparent and predictable framework that distinguishes peaceful assembly from genuine threats to security.

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Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Weakening governance

Apropos of ‘Dissent hub Jantar Mantar denotified as protest site’; while managing public order and urban convenience are valid concerns, shifting agitations to distant outskirts of the city borders on suppressing the fundamental right to freedom of expression and assembly. The government must strike a thoughtful balance between maintaining civic order and preserving open spaces for airing public grievances. Depriving citizens of a central, accessible platform for peaceful protest weakens democratic governance. The authorities should reconsider this abrupt decision and ensure that a viable, central space remains available for citizens to make their voices heard.

Vandana, Chandigarh

SIR fair in Punjab

Refer to ‘13.6 L voters deleted in SIR’; all political parties have expressed satisfaction with the transparent conduct of the SIR in Punjab. At the ground level, the BLOs deserve special appreciation for their honest, fair, dedicated and cooperative efforts. In many other states, where there were objections and doubts, the BLAs tried to browbeat the BLOs. No eligible voter can be denied the right to vote. A good number of voters were added back after being deleted from the draft that demonstrates the fair and focused conduct of the election commission.

GS Mann, Nangal

Rectify errors in electoral rolls

Refer to ‘The unequal burden imposed by SIR’; once voting rights have been granted to registered voters after proper verification by the Election Commission, the presumption of electoral eligibility is in their favour under law. That being so, the burden should be on the Election Commission to prove eligibility. Disenfranchisement should be done only after the affected voters have been given an opportunity to be heard. Wherever needed, course correction must be done.

MD Sharma, Shimla

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