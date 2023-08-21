Provide relief on priority

Apropos of ‘Heed the murderous mountain messages’ (Nous Indica); it is not that the best brains can’t see the solution. It’s the short-circuiting of our system, caused by vested business interests and vote-bank politics, that negatively impacts fair and balanced utilisation of natural resources. Regularisation of illegal colonies and construction of projects in ecologically sensitive zones result in destruction and loss of life, which are then explained away as natural disasters rather than consequences of human decisions. Nature has its own ways to stabilise itself when encroached upon or disturbed. The immediate priority should be to provide relief and ensure victims’ safety and well-being.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

A man-made disaster

Human activities have led to floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh (Nous Indica). The destruction of hillsides and the removal of vegetation have had a significant impact on the local environment, including an increase in temperatures. Hills and elevated areas slow down the movement of rainwater. They allow rainwater to seep into the ground, where it is gradually absorbed by the soil. Their absence can contribute to increased flooding and landslides. Construction activities on or near hillsides destabilise the soil and increase the risk of landslides. Extreme weather events such as floods do not discriminate between various kinds of human-made structures. They can ravage anything that comes in their path.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

CM’s decision hasty

Refer to ‘Sukhu govt declares entire state “National Calamity Affected Area”’; this is a hasty and irresponsible decision that undermines the gravity of the situation and the role of the Centre in providing relief and assistance to the state. The Sukhu government has failed to assess the actual extent of damage caused by rains and flooding. It has also failed to coordinate with the Centre and seek its help in dealing with the crisis. Instead, it has resorted to political posturing. The declaration of the entire state as a ‘National Calamity Affected Area’ is not only an exaggeration, but also a violation of the norms and procedures laid down by the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Such a declaration can only be made by the Centre after a thorough evaluation of the situation.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Understand hidden agenda

Apropos of ‘Appeal for peace’; the initiatives undertaken by farmers’ unions and khap panchayats to promote peace have the potential to bring about a sense of normalcy. The intentional failure of the government and security forces has already created a rift in society. People need to understand the hidden agenda behind such riots. Politicians’ children are going ahead with inter-caste marriages without any uproar. Politicians or groups with vested interests exploit religious divisions and manipulate vulnerable individuals for their gains. All involved in riots must be punished without any bias to instil a sense of security in society.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Bulldozer & encounter justice

Refer to ‘The anatomy of bulldozer justice’; it is a known fact that our justice delivery system, which is inherited from our erstwhile colonial masters, is very slow. Frequent adjournments prolong the duration of cases. Long delays lead to frustration and impatience among those seeking justice. People feel that self-help is the only way to address their grievances quickly. Over seven decades after Independence, we have not overhauled our police and judicial systems. The need for alternative or parallel systems of justice delivery arises when the formal police and judicial systems are perceived as slow, inefficient or unresponsive.

Tejinder S Kalra, Mohali

What about men?

Apropos of ‘Gender stereotypes’; the Supreme Court has done a good job by bringing out a booklet on the perceived ‘wrongs’ being done to women. I respect women, but what about men? Do we not use disrespectful words for men? Is raising the pitch for gender equality the sole right of women? Should men suffer inequality silently? Let us be rational. Can we expect another booklet from the SC for men on the same lines as the one issued for women?

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), Jalandhar

