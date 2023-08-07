Refer to ‘The Nuh straws in the wind’ (Nous Indica); the communal riots in Nuh have pained and shocked peace-loving people throughout the country. Mewat is known for age-old bonds of mutual respect and trust between Hindus and Muslims. However, the present ground reality is quite distressing. It is widely believed that provocative social media posts added fuel to the fire and vitiated the social milieu of Nuh. To promote communal harmony, it is essential for politicians to rise above narrow interests and prioritise the well-being of the people.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Nuh violence

Apropos of ‘The Nuh straws in the wind’ (Nous Indica); political decisions and actions can lead to conflicts and violence, causing irreparable harm to individuals and societies. Intolerance and polarisation are influenced by politicians’ pursuit of power and economic hardships experienced by people. Populist politics exploits divisions within society for electoral gains. Both Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar were right and the developments in present-day India have vindicated their views.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Reaffirm faith in judiciary

Refer to ‘Rahul gets SC relief’; the failure of the Surat Sessions Court and the Gujarat High Court to correct the trial court’s order to award the maximum sentence has been rightly pointed out in the editorial. The apex court deserves a salute for this, but erring judges should also be held accountable for their decisions. It appears that such orders/judgments are delivered under some kind of influence. Public faith in the judiciary must be reaffirmed, otherwise the whole edifice of democracy would collapse sooner or later.

Satender S Yadav, Kurukshetra

No clean chit to Rahul

Rahul Gandhi should not ignore the fact that the Supreme Court has only stayed his conviction. He has not got the clean chit. The apex court has criticised him for his utterances, saying that they were not in good taste. Rahul has every reason to rejoice at his so-called triumph, but he must bridle his tongue while addressing public gatherings.

Ganpat Rai Vig, Ludhiana

Combat stress

Refer to ‘Stressed-out troops’; the rising stress levels among Army personnel are a matter of concern and require urgent attention. The military profession is demanding, involving rigorous training, prolonged deployments, exposure to combat situations and separation from families for extended periods. These factors can contribute to high levels of stress. We must ensure that soldiers have access to comfortable living conditions and essential amenities. This can significantly improve their quality of life and reduce stress. Besides, adequate rest and downtime are essential for soldiers to recharge themselves physically and mentally.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Involve locals

Refer to ‘Prioritise public safety’; the substandard and below-par construction of four-lane highways in Himachal have led to landslides and sinking of highways. It also causes inconvenience to the commuters. Strict enforcement of quality standards during the construction phase is crucial. The authorities and the agencies concerned must ensure that contractors adhere to the guidelines on highway construction. Local residents possess valuable indigenous knowledge about the fragility of hills. Their inclusion in planning and decision-making can lead to more sustainable and effective infrastructure development.

Maheshwar Sharma, by mail

Spend time with kids

Refer to ‘Undercurrents and undertones’; I am shocked and surprised by the indifferent attitude of the parents towards their children. The widespread use of technology and digital devices has profoundly impacted family dynamics and parent-child relationships. We should inculcate healthy values among children so that they can contribute to the nation’s growth. Parents must spend quality time with their kids.

Arti Sood, Chandigarh

