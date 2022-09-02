 Proxy sarpanches : The Tribune India

Proxy sarpanches

Refer to the editorial ‘Proxy sarpanches’; the proxy practice is not only with sarpanches, but also going on in panchayat samiti meetings. Attending official meetings has been specified in the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, but was never followed due to lack of political will. The male members of families of elected sarpanches, panches and samiti members also act as actual members during the inauguration of common works in villages. They even keep with them blank panchayat letterheads signed by the elected representatives to take any decision without their knowledge. The decision will go a long way in empowering women in decision-making and gender equality.

Wg Cdr Jasbir S Minhas (retd), Mohali

Sceptical of ‘models’

Apropos of ‘KCR shares dais with Nitish in Patna, calls for BJP-mukt India’, a healthy Opposition is always good for democracy as it keeps a check on the government’s functioning. But opportunism does not bode well for the country. An amalgam of politicians like KCR, Nitish and Tejashwi Yadav can well be imagined how good it will be for the respective states and for the country as a whole. KCR is critical of Modi’s Gujarat model. Immediately after assuming the charge as CM of Telangana, KCR spent Rs 5.5 crore from taxpayers’ money to make gold offerings to Tirupati Temple. Is this the Telangana model? In fact, people are fed up with any kind of model that is aimed at propelling a politician’s career. People only want good governance sans political rhetoric.

LR Sharma, Sundernagar

In right direction

GDP growth of 13.5% witnessed for Q1 of the current fiscal, where the other major economies are grappling with high inflation and low growth rates, reveals the strength of the Indian economy (‘Making India competitive’). The economic growth in India is fuelled by demographic dividend and strong base of domestic demand. Economic growth and development, though inter-related, are different in terms of policy and measurement. The Indian economy is still far behind in various indices. The government needs to work on holistic plans based on area-specific potentials and deficiencies, and ensuring that growth and development move in tandem. It is the right time to capitalise on the opportunities available for achieving higher growth rates and sustainable development leading to inclusiveness and equality.

KB Singh, Ludhiana

Growth rate

Highlighting the Q1 GDP growth seems a fancy approach to brag about India’s achievements. But what is being missed out is that this growth is in comparison with the statistics of the previous year’s quarter that was still dealing with the second wave of coronavirus. This makes it evident that the growth will be robust as comparison scales are not equal. The real comparison should be with 2019 Q3, the pre-Covid quarter. And according to that, the growth rate is only 3.2 per cent.

KHUSHNASEEB KAUR, Patiala

Gorbachev’s legacy

Refer to ‘Champion of glasnost, perestroika dies at 91’; Gorbachev’s role in history will be intensely debated as he is a polarising figure among Russians. His legacy has been unravelling for the past two decades, with the invasion of Ukraine being the final nail in the coffin of the world he created. Gorbachev was instrumental in raising hopes across the globe that peaceful cooperation between nations with differing ideologies was possible. It was a flaw in his masterplan to create a unified Europe that led to the unravelling of his legacy. As he marched across the world winning acclaims, his reforms back home were failing. He was the last President of the USSR and the second Soviet to win the Nobel Peace Prize. As Russian history shifts from one extreme to another, there is no doubt that Gorbachev played a significant role in nation-building.

SANJAY CHOPRA, MOHALI

Poor show by India

Reference to ‘Super 2 get India into super 4s’; our top three batsmen, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, played defensively, unbefitting a T20 match, to overcome their past poor scores. Our top bowlers were hit for sixes by Hong Kong batsmen, particularly Hayat. If he had remained not out, Hong Kong could have won the match. Overall, India played badly and failed to display its supremacy over unknown Hong Kong.

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

Sand hard to come by

House construction in Punjab has come to a standstill, with sand becoming a rare commodity in the market. Constructors, labourers and workers in the construction business are facing grim times. There seems to be no way out of this situation for the public. The government should do something constructive to resolve this issue.

IS Chauhan, by mail

