Puncturing pomposity of power

Refer to ‘The politics of fire and fury’ (The Great Game); the vandalism of Leftist literature by lumpen elements exposes a disturbing intolerance of ideologies. Swapan Dasgupta’s condemnation deserves appreciation as principles must transcend party loyalties. As Bhagat Singh wrote: “It is easy to kill individuals but you cannot kill the ideas”; repression often immortalises ideas. Moreover, satire and repartee can puncture the pomposity of power more deftly than angry rhetoric can. Freedom of expression and independent thinking are the hallmarks of a vibrant democracy.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

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Farmers burdened over time

With reference to ‘Haryana farm policy outdated’; India’s farm policies were designed during the 1960s, when there was severe food insecurity. However, they seriously skewed agricultural production in favour of rice and wheat through the effective implementation of the MSP regime for these crops. Subsequently, pulses, oilseeds, coarse cereals, etc. lagged behind. Later, successive governments used regressive policies to control consumer food inflation by putting all the burden on farmers. These policies are making agriculture unprofitable for farmers.

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Virender Singh Lather, Karnal

Exercise restraint in speech

Refer to ‘Farooq credits Pak with keeping K-issue alive; seditious, says BJP’; senior leaders must exercise restraint in their speeches and ensure that their words contribute to constructive debate rather than fuel controversy. Kashmir is of immense strategic importance to India, and safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is a priority for every government. Nevertheless, political criticism or controversial remarks should not automatically be treated as criminal conduct.

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Rukma Sharma, Jalandhar

Truth before party loyalty

Apropos of ‘Seechewal questions own government over failure to clean Buddha Nullah’; this is the courage our democracy needs — upholding truth over party loyalty. Whether it is pollution of rivers or persistent failures in healthcare, education, employment and price control, no problem can be solved by defending the indefensible to protect a party’s position. Sadly, blind allegiance often makes space for political loyalty to overshadow public interest. When citizens condemn wrongdoing and vote for firm leaders, governance will gradually improve.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Laws same for CM & commoner

Refer to ‘Airport harassment was revenge for AAP stand against CEC: Mann’; it does not behove a chief minister to give a political colour to a penalty of Rs 50,000 imposed by the airport customs department. A chief minister is supposed to be a role model for citizens of his state. If he does not follow rules himself, he cannot expect the same from the public. It’s common knowledge that late President APJ Abdul Kalam cooperated with airport authorities for security checks in the US. All citizens are equal in the eyes of the law; holding a constitutional post in a state does not confer immunity from customs rules.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Using ‘anti-national’ tag

Whenever the BJP-led Central government finds itself on a sticky wicket, party leaders, including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, cry hoarse. The first thing they do is brand those who protest against their government as ‘anti-nationals’, with PM Modi coining a new term ‘dimagi Naxals’. Although the BJP is once again trying to hoodwink the public with its usual rhetoric to cling to power, people are no longer ready to fall for such tactics.

Tharcius S. Fernando, Chennai