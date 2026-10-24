Punitive measures not a solution to stubble burning

Refer to ‘Plug gaps in counting of farm fires’; satellites miss crucial burning hours, sidelining the actual scale of stubble burning. Technology alone cannot fix this recurring air emergency without systemic policy reform. The root cause lies in the narrow harvesting window resulting from the Punjab Preservation of Subsoil Water Act, which forces farmers into rapid residue clearance. While in-situ machinery and ex-situ biomass utilisation remain underfunded, strict punitive measures disproportionately burden smallholders facing high machinery costs. So, precise satellite tracking must be paired with direct financial compensation for crop residue management, diversified cropping patterns away from water-intensive paddy and scalable off-farm stubble procurement. Accurate data must drive genuine structural incentives, not just administrative penalties.

Vineeth Kumar, Thrissur (Kerala)

Advertisement

Burning books reflects hatred

With reference to ‘Burning books in Bengal during Durga Puja’; one may or may not agree with any particular ideology or philosophy. Indulging in violence and burning books and published documents reflects hatred towards a particular community that serves no fruitful purpose except sowing seeds of enmity and disturbing peace. Sanatan Dharma believes in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and respect for distinct cultures and their linguistic orientations. It is one of the most tolerant, peaceful and resilient philosophies recognised all over the world, but political parties seem to have given it a different meaning and political interpretation.

Advertisement

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Promise of good governance

Apropos of ‘Burning books in Bengal during Durga Puja’; vandalising bookstalls selling Marxist literature and Left publications is disturbing. The tension created by such incidents echoes wider concerns about the priorities of the BJP government, which had promised a change for the better. The Bengal government has shown very few signs of getting down to the harder work of good governance, such as creating jobs.

Advertisement

SK Panesar, by mail

Role of a political leader

Refer to ‘Punjab needs leadership rooted in public welfare’; the voters in Punjab are confused as to whom to elect as leaders. These days, we lack statesmanship among leaders. There are hordes of politicians, but few with ethical values. When candidates seek votes on a party’s symbol and on the strength of its leader’s vision, they enter into a moral contract with the electorate. Voters choose not merely an individual but also the party’s ideology, promises and manifesto. Changing allegiance after securing victory amounts to disregarding the mandate. What we need are more decent, educated and honest people in politics — individuals who genuinely care for the public, have compassion and sincerely want to address public issues. Healthcare, education, safe environment and creating employment opportunities should be the priorities.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Diversity not a challenge

Apropos of ‘Blot on diversity’; racial stereotyping based on appearance, food and language builds a wall of exclusion. This directly undermines the constitutional values of equality and fraternity. The police and educational institutions must run sensitisation programmes and implement zero-tolerance policies. School curricula must teach children about the culture, history and contributions of all northeastern states. India’s diversity is not a challenge to manage; it is our greatest strength. Until a student from Imphal or Agartala feels as safe in Delhi or Mumbai as anyone else, we do not truly represent ‘One India’.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Opposition must convince public

Apropos of ‘Will follow process if motion to impeach CEC moved : Birla’ ; the Opposition parties’ upcoming rally at the Ramlila Maidan is aimed at mounting pressure on the government for the removal of the CEC. The success of the rally would depend on how much the Opposition is able to convince people that BJP has really rigged the polls in their favour with Gyanesh Kumar’s help. The demand for his removal has not been endorsed by the Supreme Court either, raising doubts in the people’s minds regarding the veracity of the allegations.

Yoginder Singhal, Ladwa