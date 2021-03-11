Punjab crime index

Apropos of ‘Gangs of Punjab’, there is no proper CCTV surveillance, no proper security, no discipline and no thorough checking in Punjab. Recently, a popular kabaddi player was shot. The government is not taking adequate steps in the field of law and order. Quick action should be taken by the government so that heinous crime can be deterred. Incidents of crime can only impede the path of progress if not checked. Progress should be visible in every area like education, sports, etc. This situation, if it prevails for long, can only add to the propensity to migrate abroad.

DOLLY PAL, JALANDHAR

AAP govt not to blame

The pruning of security is a right step taken by the AAP government in Punjab. The police is not only for VIPs, but also for the public, for maintaining law and order in the state. If any VIP senses a threat to his life, he can keep private security, as is done by some actors and others. Sidhu Moosewala’s murder was not due to the pruning of security, but due to a war among gangsters, who were created and supported by politicians of previous governments. News channels, mostly owned by political parties, are blaming the AAP government for the murder.

BL Gohal, Nabha

Race for Rajya Sabha

Nowadays, all political parties of the country are busy in filing nominations of their members for the Rajya Sabha. Unfortunately, the Upper House of Parliament has become a parking lot for those politicians who have lost parliamentary elections or those millionaires who have funded a party. Sportspersons, bureaucrats and film stars are also nominated. They hardly attend sessions, let alone make any tangible contribution to the House by participating in debates. Sending persons who lack both interest and aptitude to the Upper House is a sheer wastage of taxpayers’ money.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Chasing money

Refer to ‘Horror of education racket’; the issues raised in the article present a grim, yet real picture of education in the country. The youth is so enamoured of the immediate gains in a materialistic world that no sermonising is going to cut ice with them, unless they are given concrete alternatives for a better future. They are the product of the times and education is not a sector immune to the corruption prevalent in all other sectors of society. ‘Daam banaye kaam’ overrides other considerations. Money matters and morality cannot go together in a society void of authentic social and political leadership.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Pratibha’s snub

Apropos of the news report ‘Party worker first, then CM, Jai Ram Thakur snubs Pratibha ’, it does not behove a person of the stature of HP Congress president Pratibha Singh to criticise the Chief Minister for visiting her at Jakhu to invite her to PM Modi’s rally. Instead of appreciating his gesture, she criticised him. She belongs to the family of former CM Virbhadra Singh, who always referred to the sitting CM as honest and a simple man.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Atmanirbhar soldiers

Reference to the article ‘Pause, reflect on “Tour of Duty”’; real atmanirbharta depends on making the soldiers atmanirbhar, both in terms of modern defence equipment placed at their disposal, and also imparting to them the confidence that the country is appreciative of their selfless resolve to protect the nation’s borders, at the cost of their own life. It is more so, especially when an expansionist neighbouring country poses a threat to our borders. No soldier should feel that he is being engaged only till the external aggression is impending. Short-term soldiers should also not carry any apprehension that once their services are dispensed with, they will be deprived of privileges and facilities. The soldiers’ atmanirbharta should be liberal and not economised.

KL Noatay, Kangra

First among equals

Reference to ‘Women top Civil Services exam’; it is commendable that women have clinched top positions in the country’s most-coveted exam and proved that they are first among equals. In our country, where crime against women has become commonplace and they are subjected to subjugation and domestic violence, this feat is a glimmer of hope. It will inspire many girls who abandon their dreams due to family pressure in a patriarchal society.

Aanya Singhal, Noida

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

