Refer to ‘Sewa in Punjab’; whenever any distressing situation arises, Punjabis rise to the occasion to render help to the needy. During the recent floods, many volunteers, prominent personalities and NGOs served the people to the best of their ability. Their selfless sewa is a matter of pride. The assistance provided by the Army and the Border Security Force in flood-hit villages for rescue and relief operations is commendable. Political affiliations, caste and economic status did not come in the way of community efforts. The state government’s endeavours left much to be desired. As such emergencies can crop up any time, the official agencies need to be proactive in dealing with adverse situations.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Voluntary assistance

The voluntary assistance provided by NGOs and social activists during the recent floods in Punjab reflects the power of community-driven efforts and the compassionate nature of individuals and organisations. Their contribution has played a key role in providing immediate relief to the affected people. The dedication and humility demonstrated by the volunteers who visited flood-ravaged areas in Shahkot to provide goods and basic necessities to people, without seeking media attention, are truly admirable. However, the lack of effective coordination among government agencies in distributing relief material as per the requirements is concerning.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Strong cultural values

Apropos of ‘Little govt help, villagers pitch in to plug breaches’; Punjab and Punjabis are known for rendering community service and extending a helping hand in the time of distress or a natural calamity. The ability of Punjabis to unite and work together in the face of adversity reflects their strong cultural values of helping one another and contributing to the welfare of the community. The willingness of a community to come together and support each other during challenging times is a sign of a vibrant society. Now, it is the responsibility of the government to assess the losses objectively.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra

Devastation in Himachal

Refer to ‘Himalayan challenge’; the recent devastation in Himachal serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of unplanned and unscientific development in geologically fragile and eco-sensitive regions like the Himalayas. Over 300 persons have died and thousands of structures have been washed away in flashfloods or buried in landslides. The tragedy could have been prevented or minimised had the state promoted sustainable development of infrastructure. In the pursuit of rapid economic growth, especially through tourism, the state adopted several shortcuts. To boost tourism and trade, the authorities carried out road expansion rapidly. While doing this, necessary geological studies and mountain engineering specifics were bypassed.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Splurging on bureaucrats

Apropos of ‘Mocking austerity, Haryana allows Rs 14L vehicles to Chief Secy-rank officers’; letting senior bureaucrats use more expensive cars is a step in the wrong direction. There is always a quid pro quo between the political class and the bureaucracy. When basic public utilities such as roads and sanitation are crumbling on account of paucity of funds, spending money lavishly on bureaucrats is deplorable. The welfare of the common man should be the primary focus and paramount consideration for all public servants, whether they are politicians or bureaucrats.

Yoginder Singhal, Ladwa

Branded medicines

Refer to ‘NMC guidelines’; it’s the responsibility of the government to ensure that people get affordable and quality treatment for their ailments. For the common man, the difference between branded and generic medicines doesn’t matter. The primary concern for many people, especially when it comes to healthcare, is the efficacy and affordability of the medicines they use. As healthcare is an important issue, there can be no compromise on quality treatment. Thus, all medicines should be treated as branded medications, removing the differentiation between branded and generic versions.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]