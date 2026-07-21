Punjab’s economic wounds

Refer to ‘Let’s breathe new life into Punjabiyat’; militancy in the state was never essentially a Sikh-Hindu conflict; it grew from economic grievance. The Green Revolution created sharp divides between prosperous landowners and a growing landless, indebted section, worsened by falling farm incomes and unemployment. With no political outlet for this discontent, it took a religious and separatist character, with ‘Khalistan’ and Punjabi Suba becoming the language through which real hardship was expressed. Punjabiyat, however noble, remains a sentiment without substance. Until agrarian debt, drug addiction born of despair and continuing economic neglect are addressed, feeling will not heal what economics wounded.

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Manu Kant, Chandigarh

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Shared identity of communities

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Refer to ‘ Let’s breathe new life into Punjabiyat’; Jat Sikhs, Punjabi Hindus and communities living in states like Haryana, Rajasthan and western UP have common cultural beliefs, memories of historical upheavals and a shared genealogy. So, the deeper truth of social life in Punjab is that Hindus and Sikhs have the same ethnic roots. We need to examine and understand the complex interplay of contradictions within Punjab’s social and cultural life in an objective, sincere and responsible manner. The article strikes a natural chord with the readers as it captures the essential reality of Punjab.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

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House must rise above politics

The commencement of the Parliament session evokes renewed expectations that pressing national concerns will receive the attention they deserve. A vibrant democracy thrives when Parliament functions as a forum for accountability and meaningful dialogue. The government should address the challenges faced by the education system, like the NEET paper leak case, and the temple donation theft issue based on facts, fairness and a willingness to take corrective measures. Likewise, the Opposition should ensure that its role remains constructive and participate in healthy debates instead of allowing disruptions to overshadow the proceedings. The nation looks to the Parliament for solutions rather than confrontation.

Rukma Sharma, Jalandhar

Safety of dam crucial

Apropos of ‘Citing safety concerns, BBMB urges Railways to shift track off Nangal Dam’; the concern of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) regarding potential danger to the Nangal Dam structure is serious. The safety of the dam structure is of paramount importance as the dam is the most critical water management project in North India, particularly the states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. The Railways must pay heed to the BBMB’s warning and explore a new alternative railway line to be laid away from the dam. The railway line has been extended over the years and it serves as the only rail corridor linking Punjab with parts of Himachal Pradesh and more than a dozen trains cross the dam daily.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

No prudence in freebies

Apropos of ‘Punjab extends 300-unit free power scheme to lawyers’ court chambers’; it is ironic that cash-strapped PSPCL has extended this subsidy to another set of people. It is only a ploy to woo voters in the run-up to the Assembly elections. This step is highly illogical as lawyers are professionals, not domestic consumers. They can well afford payment of electricity bills. This decision may start a vicious circle by encouraging demands from various other groups of people. Such selective exemptions place an unnecessary burden on the state exchequer and may further weaken the financial position of the PSPCL.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Punishment preceding justice

With reference to ‘Bulldozer action’; among the many injustices involved here, a glaring one is that collective punishment to the family of the accused that is prohibited in modern legal system. Apart from the accused’s right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court, his/her family certainly cannot be punished along with the accused. It marks a new level of brutalisation in the public discourse and is akin to authorities taking the law into their own hands. Bulldozer action ordered by state officials is setting a dangerous precedent questioning the rule of law. Despite the apex court’s directions, authorities are blatantly ignoring the directions, claiming due process.

PL Singh, by mail