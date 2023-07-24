The horrifying act of violence against women in Manipur is not only a crime, but also a clear indication of the systemic failure to protect the most vulnerable members of society. We must stand in solidarity with the victims. However, true progress in combating violence against women requires more than just seeking justice. We must also push for systemic changes that can prevent such acts from happening in the first place. This involves addressing the root causes of violence, such as gender inequality, harmful cultural norms and inadequate support systems. Let us unite against such acts and work tirelessly to create a safe and equitable society for everyone.

Varshita Bhura, Zirakpur

The ‘Napalm Girl’ photo

The horrendous incident in which two women were paraded naked in Manipur is distressing. It reminds me of the haunting photo of a girl running naked on a road to escape the impact of napalm bombing of a Vietnam village by the US forces. This happened during the Vietnam War. The northeastern states are known as the ‘Seven Sisters’ of India, but, unfortunately, our sisters are not safe there. Five years ago, a global poll ranked India as the most dangerous country for women. This recent horror has exacerbated the abysmal condition of women’s safety in India. What are the state and Central governments doing? How many more women would suffer?

Adrian David, Chennai

Punish cops too

The arrests in the Manipur case were made more than two months after the heinous crime. This is a sad reflection on the working of the Manipur police. Sadly, officials of the police station concerned swung into action long after the lodging of the FIR. The perpetrators of this crime deserve the severest punishment. However, the police officials, who did not act in time and remained mute spectators, too deserve to be punished. The public loses faith in law-enforcing agencies when the police fail to take prompt and decisive action against those who commit heinous crimes. Punishment alone may not be adequate to prevent crimes; efforts to reform offenders and rehabilitate them are also essential.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Preferential treatment

In India, you can get away with anything if you are a politician or a religious leader. First, the police will not believe that you have committed a crime; an FIR will either be avoided or delayed. The cops will neither arrest you nor oppose your bail plea. The case will drag on for years, and the accused would continue to sit in Parliament or a meditation centre. Lengthy legal proceedings, adjournments and delays will allow the accused to roam free for extended periods. If, unfortunately, he or she gets convicted, regular parole would shorten the jail term. Of course, in jail too you will get VVIP treatment. Isn’t this a blot on the face of our democracy? Why is the media not questioning the government?

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Inefficient judiciary

Refer to ‘5 crore and counting’; the idiom ‘Justice delayed is justice denied’ is apt for our judicial system. Whatever may be the reasons, pendency in courts shows inefficiency of our judiciary. A large number of jail inmates await disposal of their cases. Most are them are undertrials. However, because of loopholes in our judicial system, many even die without getting justice. Ensuring timely justice is crucial to uphold the principles of a fair and effective legal system and protect the rights of all individuals. It’s high time the apex court took suo motu cognisance in this regard.

Asha Rani, Yamunanagar

Avoid tissue overuse

Apropos of ‘Reckless use of tissues is a pressing issue’; the author has rightly advised people to use tissue/toilet paper judiciously. It’s generally seen that some people tend to use excessive tissues in public toilets for no apparent reason. This behaviour can be wasteful and have negative implications for the environment. When products are readily available, there is a tendency not to value or respect them as much as items that are perceived to be more scarce or valuable. By being mindful of our tissue usage and using them minimally, we can help reduce waste, conserve resources and contribute to a sustainable life on our planet.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

