Put end to freebies

How strange is our democracy when a politician gets elected after giving bribe i.e. mobile telephones, laptops, scooters, free electricity and free travel before election, but a peon is suspended for taking a bribe of Rs 100. Why has the Election Commission of India allowed this open bribe, knowing well that these free gifts increase the total budget of the state? No political party spends a rupee from their huge party fund received in donations. Before festivals, government officials are advised not to accept costly gifts from the public. Is this not hypocrisy? This corruption must end.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Mockery of democracy

Apropos of ‘Politics of freebies’, though the promises made by political parties are not feasible, the role they play in swaying voters are undeniable. After coming to power, the government can always come out with a White Paper, explaining why the promises cannot be implemented in one go, but would be done in stages and give them a quiet burial, as has happened in Tamil Nadu. It only reveals the reckless intent of the politicians to capture power by hook or by crook, with total disregard to the economic consequences. Any competition, including elections, is meaningless, if it does not provide a level playing field to all contestants. The unfair advantage gained by one party, on the back of promises made to the electorate, makes a mockery of the electoral process. As we cannot expect anything better from our ‘learned politicians’, it is for the apex court to put an end to the menace of freebies.

V Jayaraman, Chennai

Divisive politics

The lines ‘Will Muslim-bashing, the spread of hate in our beloved country win elections?’ (‘Test for both voter and party’) are worth their weight in gold. Every right-thinking citizen of India thinks on the same lines. It is unfortunate that the ruling dispensation and its various offshoots have been spewing venom against Muslims for the past many years. These agent provocateurs have a myopic vision, and if not corrected in time, might damage India’s internal peace and its prestige as a secular nation.

MK BAJAJ, Zirakpur

MSP as vital as MRP

Apropos of ‘Make governance lean and mean’, the writer appears to have a deep bias against the farming community and OBCs. Equating MSP with ‘subsidies’ and farmers with ‘vested interests’ opposing farm reforms (read MSP abolition) was shocking to read. MSP needs to be a permanent feature for ensuring a fair price for agricultural produce, just as MRP is for businessmen. Equating MSP with ‘arbitrage economy’ is unjustified.

Col Ajit Singh (Retd), Bathinda

Fair price for labour

The article ‘Make governance lean and mean’ was deeply troubling. Equating farmers with businessmen and ‘vested interests’ was reflective of a bias. MSP is not a subsidy for farmers, but a tool for ensuring fair price for his hard-earned produce.

Sukhwant Singh, Bathinda

Culture of violence

This refers to ‘Classrooms as sites of ahimsa’; if you happen to see students participating in debates during youth festivals, you will see them speaking loudly and thumping the dais displaying misplaced aggression. Such behaviour has become commonplace. Though teachers and parents cannot be exonerated from inculcating such qualities in the youth, contemporary television anchors teach the young minds by demonstrating the skill on the screen. At present, people are more interested in learning the art of hoodwinking the law and getting rich. Another skill highly in demand is the skill of ‘appearing’ honest, cooperative, pro-poor and committed to make any sacrifice for the country. Teachers and parents must take the first step to remedy this malaise.

Nirmal Singh, Patiala

Follow milk example

If India can solve its milk problem without financial support from the government, why not other farm issues? Milk problem was principally solved by creating farmer-owned organisations which controlled the complete supply chain from farm to the consumer. The margins were minimum and a brand was created. Of course, the state and Central governments lent their moral and physical support. In the process, at least 10 crore families started living a better life. We have brilliant young men in the country, why not give them the task of organising and managing organisations for wheat, rice, pulses and oilseeds?

Virindra S Behla, by mail

