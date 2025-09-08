Apropos of ‘Water will find a way, in India & Pakistan’ (The Great Game); water, the timeless wanderer, flows beyond borders, mocking the man-made lines on our maps. In some areas, flooded paddy fields have virtually erased the India-Pakistan border. History drew boundaries with blood, politics shut sluice gates in anger, but Nature’s fury drowned both — vengeance and fences. Monsoon rains and silt-choked dams expose shared fragilities. ‘Bheegta Punjab’ floats over cartographers’ partitions. The Indus Waters Treaty may be suspended, yet the Chenab’s currents ignore threats and treaties alike, pouring into the Arabian Sea. Should we not, then, put people before politics, learn humility and treat rivers with respect rather than hubris?

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Blame game won’t help

With reference to ‘Water will find a way, in India & Pakistan’; as hills crumble, rivers overflow and vast areas are submerged, a blame game is going on between the Centre and Punjab. A Union minister has attributed the floods to illegal mining, while a state government minister has pointed a finger at the Bhakra Beas Management Board, which is controlled by the Centre. Whatever may be the reasons, the fact is that mismanagement on all fronts is making people suffer. A collaborative effort by the Centre, the state, dam management boards and the public is the need of the hour.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Prior planning needed

It is natural that water will flow down from the Himalayas to the sea and ocean. There are many reasons that exacerbated the flood situation in Punjab. First, successive governments did not learn any lesson from the floods in 1988, 1993 and 2023, due to which hapless people had to bear the brunt of misgovernance. Proper planning needs to be done in February and March every year to prepare for the monsoon. There is no coordination between states and the BBMB. The board authorities should have acted responsibly by releasing water intermittently.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Constructive role of MGNREGA

Punjab is battling for survival, although help is pouring in from NGOs, Bollywood stars and global welfare organisations. At such a crucial time, MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) could become a crucial support system by helping restore rural infrastructure in the affected areas. Through this scheme, villagers can work on repairing embankments, desilting canals, rebuilding rural roads and creating water-harvesting structures, which will not only generate income but also protect against floods. By linking relief with productive work, MGNREGA will ensures that farmers can earn their livelihoods while building long-term infra in rural areas.

Hartripat Kaur, Patiala

Cumulative efforts required

More than 1,900 villages of Punjab are reeling under the impact of the devastating floods. The Centre should immediately provide at least Rs 10 crore for each affected village. All national and regional political parties should donate at least 10% of their funds. Corporate houses should also come forward to discharge their CSR. To avoid pilferage of funds, the amount should be placed at the disposal of an IRS officer at the village level and distributed to the affected families. Committees should be formed in villages comprising of representatives from diverse fields.

Vijay Syal, Sangrur

Empower youth economically

Refer to ‘Jobs, skills, security’; two critical interventions deserve emphasis. First, women’s participation in the workforce remains abysmally low at 37%. The enactment of the Women’s Reservation Act, ensuring 33% seats for women in Parliament, would help institutionalise women-centric laws. Political empowerment is the surest path to economic independence. Second, the transition from education to employability requires systemic reforms. Colleges must update curricula to match industry needs. Without these much-needed changes, educated youth will remain unemployable, causing frustration. Delay will only turn our demographic dividend into a liability.

Harsh Pawaria, Rohtak