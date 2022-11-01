Quality first

At Vadodara, just when PM Modi was making a pitch for India as a country capable of cost-effective, yet quality production of European C-295 transport aircraft for our defence forces and the world, 300 km away, over 130 people died in a bridge collapse at Morbi. India will have to strengthen its STEM education and research system and develop a quality-conscious culture before it can embark on any worthwhile Make-in-India venture. Our defence forces need cutting-edge futuristic weapon systems. We can't make do with the existing technologies only.

Lt Col GS Bedi (Retd), by mail

Fix responsibility

On the face of it, iit appears that the Morbi bridge has collapsed due to negligence in repairing the British-era bridge and allowing over 400 persons to cross at one time, putting an extra load on it. The trust that maintains the bridge charges Rs 17 for adults and Rs 12 for children for sight-seeing across the bridge. Responsibility should be fixed and the culprits punished.

DK WIG, by mail

Blacklist firm

Refer to 'Gujarat cable bridge falls'; it is shocking that the bridge collapsed within just four days of having been re-opened to the public, claiming scores of lives. The firm concerned should be blacklisted and strict action taken against those responsible for its repairs. The guilty company should generously compensate the bereaved families.

SPS NARANG, NEW DELHI

Questions raised

The collapse of an old suspension bridge in Gujarat is tragic. The fact that the bridge was repaired and opened to the public only four days ago raises questions about the repairs and maintenance. A similar incident had taken place during the West Bengal elections. Modi had blamed CM Mamata Banerjee and said the state government would also collapse like that bridge. The nation is also in a state of collapse through hatred that is being spread among people just to win elections. The media, largely, has been made captive and it is putting forth a rosy picture of the government. People of different communities and religions are being instigated to fight and divisions created between them for votes.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Who checked bridge?

The century-old bridge in Gujarat has collapsed due to the negligence of the government. How did a private company open the bridge for the public without a fitness certificate? Some bridges built by the British are still in a good condition. But this bridge collapsed within days of its renovation. What material was used and why did engineers not examine it thoroughly? The load-bearing capacity of the bridge was also not considered before allowing people to go on it. Money matters, but not at the cost of human lives. Simply setting up an inquiry committee to examine the tragedy is not enough.

Lk Handa, by mail

End veto power

Refer to ‘Pak terror & UN’s helplessness’; years after the 26/11 Pakistan-originated Mumbai terror attacks the plotters remain unpunished. The UN Security Council has indeed proved to be a paper tiger and its helplessness could largely be attributed to the irrational concept of veto power being misused by its permanent members. Such extant unbridled powers should be given a quick burial and all hot-bedded global issues should solely be decided by majority consensus.

Vinayak G, by mail

Girls on sale

‘Girls sold to repay loans’ sent a shiver down the spine. It is unfortunate that in these modern times, when girls are outshining boys in every field, girls are becoming victims of poverty and undergoing maltreatment and sexual abuse. India claims to be the fifth in the world as far as economic growth is concerned, but at the same time, poverty is playing havoc in our society, where girls are being sold like animals. The NHRC and the NCW should make all-out efforts to end this menace and ensure that the guilty are awarded exemplary punishment.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Little change in politics

The AAP came to power in Punjab with the promise of a 'different' type of politics: 'Alag tarah ki rajniti aur rajniti mein badlaav.' The law and order situation in the state is worsening. The Chief Minister is busy campaigning for the Gujarat elections. The government is spending huge amounts of money on advertisements in the media. Except for a few commendable steps, like stopping multiple pensions to MLAs, there seems to be no change in politics.

RK Arora, Mohali

