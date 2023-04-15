Railway infrastructure

Apropos of ‘Vande Bharat Express’; successive governments have increased the number of trains, but route length and number of platforms on major stations have not kept pace with it. This mismatch will result in operational problems, safety issues and late running of trains, besides causing inconvenience to passengers. Any increase in the number of trains without a corresponding expansion of the track length will be counterproductive. It is necessary to add adequate infrastructure while running more trains for efficient and safe operations of the Railways.

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

Treatment of effluents

Even after many fines and appeals, there is no improvement in the working of STPs (‘Messy state of affairs’). This could cause public health issues in Punjab. It is also resulting in polluted irrigation facilities in agriculture. If this kind of produce is consumed by people, it could result in serious ailments. This polluted water further reaches the Sutlej, which also provides irrigation facilities to Haryana and Rajasthan. Action must be taken. Effluents should be removed properly. The continuous development in STPs must be acknowledged and improvements should be made.

Jayani Mattu, Patiala

Stop self-glorification

The increase in the Punjab Government’s revenue collection is heartening. The enhanced collection of excise revenue and GST will hopefully enable the AAP government to fulfil its pre-poll promises. Nevertheless, like previous governments, this government is under heavy debt. In such a precarious financial position, how can the government afford to give full-page advertisements in leading dailies? Crores have already been spent on highlighting the government’s achievements through such advertisements. It is clear that this exercise is aimed at self-glorification at the cost of taxpayers’ money. The government must make efforts to increase its revenue collection, but refrain from personal glorification.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Immense pressure

The firing incident at Bathinda Cantt is worrisome because this military station is very close to the Pakistan border. These days, Punjab is struggling with the situation created by Khalistani elements. Even if this is a case of fratricide, terrorists operating from Pakistan can plan similar attacks by taking advantage of such soldiers. CAPF personnel work under very tough conditions in high-risk areas. The government should work on the identified key factors due to which, on an average, 2,000 paramilitary personnel resign every year and several take the extreme step. Hundred-day leave in a year should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Joginder Pal Meelu, by mail

Not guilty as charged

Refer to ‘Sacked Punjab Police Inspector got drugs from Pakistan, framed youths: SIT probe’; it is a sad reminder of how easy it is for the police and other investigative agencies to make innocent persons seem guilty of crimes they never committed. People and courts also tend to believe the police version. Many youths have spent years in prison for no fault of theirs. Now that the SIT report has indicted certain policemen, it remains to be seen how the guilty cops are punished, and how the state intends to compensate those who were unjustly jailed.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

Hold elections in J&K

Refer to ‘Shah reviews preparations for G20 meet’; the imperativeness to showcase to the world the new dawn in J&K, post abrogation of its special status, needs to be tangibly demonstrated by holding the Assembly elections without delay. While meeting head-on the challenge of opening up of infiltration routes with the melting of snow in mountain passes, it is pertinent that only the next two-three summer months are conducive for conducting the elections. People are losing patience over the denial to elect their government. Regardless of who wins, an election should be a time for optimism and fresh approaches. A formal go-ahead from the Union Home Secretary should set the ball rolling to make the ECI announce the poll schedule immediately.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Dummy admissions

Apropos of ‘Quota lure: Pupils in Haryana seek out Delhi schools’; dummy admissions are an open secret. The question is not how these admissions are openly going on, but why do students opt for ‘non-attending schools’? Whatever a student needs to study to clear competitive exams, is not taught in schools, whereas coaching institutes lay stress upon exam-related questions. There is nothing wrong in Haryana pupils going to Delhi schools. They are just taking advantage of the loopholes in rules. If the government really wants to check dummy admissions, it will have to make sure that the school syllabus is in line with competitive exams.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

