Railway infrastructure

Apropos of ‘Vande Bharat Express’; successive governments have increased the number of trains, but route length and number of platforms on major stations have not kept pace with it. This mismatch will result in operational problems, safety issues and late running of trains, besides causing inconvenience to passengers. Any increase in the number of trains without a corresponding expansion of the track length will be counterproductive. It is necessary to add adequate infrastructure while running more trains for efficient and safe operations of the Railways.

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

Treatment of effluents

Even after many fines and appeals, there is no improvement in the working of STPs (‘Messy state of affairs’). This could cause public health issues in Punjab. It is also resulting in polluted irrigation facilities in agriculture. If this kind of produce is consumed by people, it could result in serious ailments. This polluted water further reaches the Sutlej, which also provides irrigation facilities to Haryana and Rajasthan. Action must be taken. Effluents should be removed properly. The continuous development in STPs must be acknowledged and improvements should be made.

Jayani Mattu, Patiala

Stop self-glorification

The increase in the Punjab Government’s revenue collection is heartening. The enhanced collection of excise revenue and GST will hopefully enable the AAP government to fulfil its pre-poll promises. Nevertheless, like previous governments, this government is under heavy debt. In such a precarious financial position, how can the government afford to give full-page advertisements in leading dailies? Crores have already been spent on highlighting the government’s achievements through such advertisements. It is clear that this exercise is aimed at self-glorification at the cost of taxpayers’ money. The government must make efforts to increase its revenue collection, but refrain from personal glorification.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Immense pressure

The firing incident at Bathinda Cantt is worrisome because this military station is very close to the Pakistan border. These days, Punjab is struggling with the situation created by Khalistani elements. Even if this is a case of fratricide, terrorists operating from Pakistan can plan similar attacks by taking advantage of such soldiers. CAPF personnel work under very tough conditions in high-risk areas. The government should work on the identified key factors due to which, on an average, 2,000 paramilitary personnel resign every year and several take the extreme step. Hundred-day leave in a year should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Joginder Pal Meelu, by mail

Not guilty as charged

Refer to ‘Sacked Punjab Police Inspector got drugs from Pakistan, framed youths: SIT probe’; it is a sad reminder of how easy it is for the police and other investigative agencies to make innocent persons seem guilty of crimes they never committed. People and courts also tend to believe the police version. Many youths have spent years in prison for no fault of theirs. Now that the SIT report has indicted certain policemen, it remains to be seen how the guilty cops are punished, and how the state intends to compensate those who were unjustly jailed.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

Hold elections in J&K

Refer to ‘Shah reviews preparations for G20 meet’; the imperativeness to showcase to the world the new dawn in J&K, post abrogation of its special status, needs to be tangibly demonstrated by holding the Assembly elections without delay. While meeting head-on the challenge of opening up of infiltration routes with the melting of snow in mountain passes, it is pertinent that only the next two-three summer months are conducive for conducting the elections. People are losing patience over the denial to elect their government. Regardless of who wins, an election should be a time for optimism and fresh approaches. A formal go-ahead from the Union Home Secretary should set the ball rolling to make the ECI announce the poll schedule immediately.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Dummy admissions

Apropos of ‘Quota lure: Pupils in Haryana seek out Delhi schools’; dummy admissions are an open secret. The question is not how these admissions are openly going on, but why do students opt for ‘non-attending schools’? Whatever a student needs to study to clear competitive exams, is not taught in schools, whereas coaching institutes lay stress upon exam-related questions. There is nothing wrong in Haryana pupils going to Delhi schools. They are just taking advantage of the loopholes in rules. If the government really wants to check dummy admissions, it will have to make sure that the school syllabus is in line with competitive exams.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad buried in UP's Prayagraj amid heavy security

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security

Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti's Kaza along China border

Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police deployment on Baisakhi

City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal only leader speaking against corruption, his voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summons

‘Persecution on course’: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI to interrogate Kejriwal in Delhi excise 'scam' on Sunday

Supreme Court recommends three judicial officers as Judges of Delhi High Court

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali