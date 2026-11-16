Read the memoir with open mind

Refer to ‘An Indian love story’ (The Great Game); Sonia Gandhi’s memoir is a befitting response to the narratives built around her foreign origin. Sonia’s account of major events carries a strong claim to authenticity. As an insider, she has been closely involved in key decisions that have shaped the course of Indian politics. The memoir needs to be read with an open mind, without any preconceived notions. The love-of-India credentials of Sonia Gandhi leave little scope for the ruling party to create antagonistic feelings against the Gandhi family. The book needs to be read with a non-partisan perspective.

Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

Punjab’s political experiments

Apropos of ‘An Indian love story’; politics in Punjab has never been governed by electoral calculations alone. Historical recollections, deep-rooted emotional bonds and lingering grievances have played an equally important role in shaping public opinion. The wounds of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots remain deeply embedded in the collective memory of Punjab. No political party can expect people to move on simply because elections are approaching or new alliances are being discussed. Punjab has suffered enough from political experiments and shifting loyalties.

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Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Technology controlling lives

Refer to ‘Are wearable devices worth the hype’; by introducing another layer of measurement through wearable devices, we risk creating unnecessary pressure to meet daily goals and achieve numerical targets. This constant need to monitor performance can gradually affect our mental well-being, turning healthy activities into obligations rather than enjoyable experiences. The loss of privacy and the potential misuse of personal health data are serious concerns that cannot be overlooked. Technology should support healthier living, not create another set of boundaries. Ultimately, we must ensure that we remain in control of technology rather than allowing technology to control our lives.

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Amritpal Singh, Bathinda

Lowering food prices difficult

Refer to ‘High retail inflation’; stabilising prices (as measured by Consumer Price Index at 6.09% in October) may be easier said than done. More importantly, reining in food prices, which account for nearly 40% of the price index, remains outside the ambit of the RBI. Thus, even if the Monetary Policy Committee headed by its Governor toys with the idea of yet another hike in repo rate early next month, there may be no immediate reprieve on the ‘food’ front, currently at 8.94%. Rising food costs continue to squeeze household budgets, particularly affecting lower-income sections of society. Effective supply-side measures and better food management are essential to control inflation.

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Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Reliving memories together

It is a welcome development that a Pakistani minister would visit New Delhi for the upcoming SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. When it comes to language, heritage and traditions, people tend to put the religious and other differences on the backburner, even if temporarily. Even if the impact of the dialogue is minimal, it would sow the seeds of a broader and hopefully harmonious relationship in the future. Shared cultural roots could prove to be a bridge where political differences have long created divides.

GS Anand, Panchkula

Frame national pollution policy

Refer to ‘Delhi’s toxic air’; we need concrete long-term plans supported by effective implementation to solve this problem. The much–needed public awareness and people’s cooperation could help tackle the situation efficiently and effectively. Instead of blaming the seasonal stubble burning, farmers’ genuine concerns need to be addressed by providing them with alternatives. Mitigating pollution and maintaining air quality is in the interest of all. Synergy between the Centre and states is needed. A comprehensive long-term national policy on pollution control is the need of the hour. The public has the right to breathe fresh air and it’s the government’s duty to provide it.

RAVI SHARMA, DHARIWAL

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