 Readiness is all : The Tribune India

Readiness is all



Reference to ‘Provocation in Arunachal’; the recent incursion attempt by the Chinese soldiers in the Tawang region has failed miserably. The Indian troops successfully pushed the foes back to the other side of the Line of Actual Control. Beijing’s increasing restlessness over its expansionist policy and dominance is indicative of a troubled government. The recent anti-government protests in China and the India-US joint military exercise in Uttarakhand seem to have triggered this knee-jerk reaction by the PLA. Indian Army’s promptitude in Tawang speaks volumes of its readiness for the future.

AMARJEET MANN, Nangal

Against Parliament spirit

Apropos of ‘No caste references’; Parliament is the supreme and sacred body whose main function is to legislate laws on the basis of arguments and counter-arguments put up by public representatives on issues of public and national importance. The House provides an equal opportunity to raise the issues of national importance to all public representatives without any discrimination on the basis of caste, colour, creed or religion. Arguments can have a bearing on framing of laws meant for public welfare. Hence, the Lok Sabha Speaker is right in pointing out that there should be no references to caste during the course of discussion. Any such reference by any public representative is uncalled for as it is against the spirit of the House.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Cut its roots

Reference to ‘No caste references’; everybody knows that caste and religion are used to divide the people, but it is not easy to get rid of this evil. Though it is not in our blood, as Dr BR Ambedkar had said, ‘Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling, and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind.’ We have to cut its roots.

Om Parkash Sandhu, Naya Nangal

Crossing the line

Apropos of ‘Never refer to anyone’s caste, religion in House, warns Birla’; the Speaker has rightly warned members against referring to anyone’s (including own) caste and religion in the House as they were not elected to the Lok Sabha on the basis of their caste or religion. He asked the Congress leader in the House to rein in his members against interrupting the Speaker on any issue in future. He was judicious in allowing the Congress MP from Telangana to speak after warning him against his remarks against the Speaker made earlier in the day. Such MPs must be aware of the fate of an editor after he allegedly defamed Lok Sabha Speaker Hukam Singh in his editorial.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

No AAP MP in Lok Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has claimed that the party has become a national party after the recent Gujarat Assembly election results. But an interesting fact to note is that despite the AAP being in power in the states of Delhi and Punjab, and its claim of being a national party, it does not even have a single MP in the current Lok Sabha.

RK Arora, Mohali

Violence of silence

The concluding paragraph of the write-up ‘The prejudiced academics’ contains the seeds of the undoing of the entire argumentative built-up of the case itself. Utopia is fact-in-fiction with the element of feasibility only in the mind of an unrealistic person. But what carries weight is the well-reasoned assessment of the situation that only liberal values inculcated through the liberal system of education can counter the obnoxious impact of prejudiced academics. Violence of silence is doing irreplaceable loss in academic fields, and for that, honest intellectuals will have to take up cudgels on behalf of the amenable youth of the country.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

On a lighter note

Reference to the middle ‘The boy who rose to become CM’; on a lighter note, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu having occupied the coveted chair of the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, he too would have blushed and smiled on recalling the incident narrated by his cousin. By now, the Chief Minister’s father, the late Rasil Singh, would have come in his son’s dream to not only congratulate him, but also say, ‘Sukhvinder beta, don’t ever bunk the Assembly. Remember that now you are the headmaster of the “best school”. Your mother and I are proud of you.’

SPS Narang, New Delhi

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

Following Delhi acid attack, women's commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

