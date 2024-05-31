Real issues remain unaddressed

The last phase of the Lok Sabha elections is around the corner. Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, among other states, and Chandigarh are set to vote on June 1. It is a good time to reflect on the current state of politics in India, where dialogue has been replaced by noise and distractions. Voters have started to feel disillusioned with politicians, who are seen as shrewd, self-serving opportunists. They make tall promises ahead of an election to garner votes but fail to deliver on them. What happened to PM Narendra Modi’s poll promise of better days (achhe din)? Besides, many politicians often try to take advantage of the religious sentiments of the masses or seek the blessings of self-styled godmen to gain votes. Meanwhile, real issues like unemployment, unprecedented inflation and the drug menace remain unaddressed.

Jasbir Singh Chawla, by mail

CBI must pull up its socks

Refer to the editorial ‘Dera chief’s acquittal’; the court’s observation that the investigating officers carried out a ‘tainted and sketchy’ investigation delivers a severe blow to the credibility and reputation of the probe agency. The case suffered from a number of legal infirmities. The car allegedly used in the crime could not be recovered. Despite the prosecution witnesses’ claim about the assailants being armed, no weapon could be found. Though Ram Rahim — who has been convicted in two rape cases and another murder case — will remain in jail, his acquittal in the Ranjit Singh case has cast aspersions on the functioning of the CBI. While it was considered an open-and-shut case, it could not withstand legal scrutiny and fell flat in court. This must prompt the CBI to get its act together.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Don’t allow miscarriage of justice

The acquittal of dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the Ranjit Singh murder case underscores a glaring failure on the part of the CBI. It is telling that the Punjab and Haryana High Court found the probe carried out by the investigating officers ‘tainted and sketchy’. The fact that the probe agency could not even recover the weapons or the vehicle used in the crime undermines its credibility. Besides, it highlights the detrimental impact of the media’s influence on the objectivity of a probe. The CBI must hold those responsible for the lapses accountable in order to restore public faith in the system. Such miscarriage of justice must not be allowed.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

India, Pak must give peace a shot

With reference to the editorial ‘Sharif’s admission’; the former Pakistan Prime Minister’s acknowledgement that his country violated the 1999 Lahore Declaration is a watershed moment in the history of India-Pakistan relations. This is a rare opportunity for reconciliation. Sharif’s admission about Pakistan’s breach of the declaration — specifically the Kargil debacle — is a bold step towards peace. It must prompt both nations to end the hostilities and rekindle dialogue. This momentous occasion demands that New Delhi and Islamabad forge a path towards amity and cooperation. The two countries must not continue to be prisoners of the past but architects of a harmonious future.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Step up security measures

With reference to the editorial ‘Bomb threats’; the recent spate of threatening emails sent to schools and airports across the country are a matter of concern. Whether real or fake, any such threat must be taken seriously by the authorities concerned. Even a bit of complacency can result in a loss of life. The possibility of a common thread running through the threats sent to schools in Delhi-NCR, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata and other cities cannot be ruled out. It is time for law enforcement agencies to step up security measures across the country and establish a mechanism to identify any suspicious activity at sensitive locations like educational institutions and airports.

Parisha Khatri, Chandigarh

