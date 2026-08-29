Redefining national priorities

Refer to ‘Skilling alone won’t solve the problem’; perhaps the underlying reason is that we have not been able to develop a scientific temper as a society. What we need today is the skill of prudent resource management, entrepreneurial initiatives, equitable distribution of opportunities for all and awakened minds to resist the criminal-politician nexus. The current generation calls for fairness, justice, research-oriented education and a redefining of our priorities. Employability emerges from ground-level activities, not from the ivory towers of intellectual elites. Our educational system requires a rational, scientific and interdisciplinary overhaul.

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Rakesh Mohan Sharma, Pathankot

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Need data on Himalayan projects

Apropos of ‘Why rivers devour infra’ and ‘Danger of living downstream’; from Rasuwa in Nepal to Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal, the region faces similar Himalayan threats, with the risks only increasing by the day triggered by faster warming, ice melting and unchecked construction. Hill towns have spread beyond the load geology was ever meant to carry. Construction of roads, hydro projects, tunnels, hotels, has proceeded with little regard for the mountains’ ecology. A national audit of Himalayan projects and settlements, including the populations inhabiting such areas, is overdue. Each Himalayan tragedy only portends the next one.

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Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Climate change is the trigger

Refer to ‘Himalayan tragedy’; the Nepal disaster signifies the growing risks faced by the Himalayan region in South Asia. Accelerated glacier melting due to climate change, combined with earthquakes and avalanches has dramatically heightened GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Flood) risks in the region. Extreme weather events that generally occurred once in a decade or more are recurring every one to two years. Climate change has altered weather patterns. Nepal and China need to make a robust cross-border mechanism for sharing real-time information for future. The recurring disasters serve as a stark warning for South Asia.

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Harbinder S Dhillon, una

Seeking medical help not easy

With reference to ‘Beyond H1N1’; the warning of the Indian Medical Association against self-medication should be taken seriously. Pharmacists are prescribing and selling medicines without any regulation or fear of the authorities. Information obtained through platforms like Google and ChatGPT is sometimes misinterpreted by ignorant people. Costly unaffordable medical expenses in private hospitals is the biggest impediment for a common man for seeking help. Government hospitals are not up to the mark due to staff shortage and the heavy rush that makes access to them difficult.

Krishan Bhatia, Hansi

Overhaul administrative culture

Refer to ‘NLSIU convocation called off amid CJI row’; being a direct and visible consequence of recent student protests, the incident indicates that the legislature, executive and judiciary must put their heads together and introspect deeply. The executive will have to mend its autocratic ways. Key national and constitutional institutions should not be misused for settling political scores and ‘teaching lessons’ to the Opposition and dissidents. Elected representatives should perform their legislative duties diligently and effectively. The government needs to transform the administrative culture before it is too late to counter student protests like the recent one.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

New defence pacts emerging

There seems to be an undeclared peace in the region after the US, West Asian countries, Russia and Ukraine exhausted their will and military resources. New defence pacts are emerging to present a united front against any kind of aggression. Bangladesh has expressed interest in joining the Mecca pact with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye. If this happens, India may have to face a three-front war in the future. Therefore, the government should gird up its loins for any kind of eventuality.

Col Sajjan Kundu (retd), Hisar