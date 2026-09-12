Rein in smaller BRICS partners

Apropos of ‘India’s BRICS balancing act’; the grouping’s Chair is not merely a diplomatic responsibility for New Delhi, but a test of its ability to shape the emerging global order. The real measure of success will be whether India can translate this opportunity into tangible gains for developing economies in technology, finance, climate action and connectivity. India can make the forum more responsive to the concerns of smaller and emerging economies, rather than allowing it to be dominated by its big, influential members. This moment is less about choosing sides and more about demonstrating how strategic independence can deliver constructive global leadership.

K Kumar, Panchkula

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Cooperation key to coexistence

Refer to ‘India's BRICS balancing act’; the difficult choices involving security, trade and diplomacy call for a pragmatic message of cooperation as essential for coexistence. In a fragmented world marked by geopolitical tensions, protectionism, strategic rivalries and competing national interests, BRICS can remain relevant only when dialogue takes precedence over confrontation. India’s challenge is to balance its strategic autonomy with its economic and security interests without compromising its civilisational values. A needonomics approach can help BRICS members pursue trade without exploitation, security without aggression, technology without exclusion and development without ecological destruction.

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MM Goel, Kurukshetra

Decide problems worth solving

Apropos of ‘How 9/11 altered the global order’; the article argues that the terror attacks changed the course of international politics, but perhaps the more interesting question is what they revealed about the powers running the world. America responded by making security the organising principle, Russia rediscovered its old appetite for power and China entered the Western economic order. They thought they were securing their interests, somehow, the world became less secure. There is an irony here. The lesson of the past 25 years is perhaps simpler than geopolitics suggests: power can solve problems, but it has never been particularly good at deciding which problems are worth solving.

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Afraj Vikash, Jind

Focus on software tech for defence

Refer to ‘India's weapons push hits technology wall’; unless we concentrate on research and development across all spheres of our manufacturing hubs, the fast-changing strategies of war and the rapid emergence of artificial intelligence will continue to stare at us. Our latest success in precision targeting of Pakistan's arsenals must inspire us to shift our focus from physical hardware imports to software development within our own labs. Prima facie, the involvement of private manufacturing companies appears productive, but eagle-eyed surveillance is a sine qua non in matters of defence.

Rakesh Mohan Sharma, Pathankot

Ensure food safety

With reference to ‘Paneer economics’; an analogue may not inherently be unsafe merely because it does not contain milk; the ingredients used must nevertheless be safe and the product must never be passed off as pure paneer. Analogues are not recognised as dairy products under the applicable dairy standards, yet they continue to be manufactured and sold. Restaurants, caterers, dhabas and street vendors use them openly. FSSAI’s Food Safety Connect App is a welcome initiative, but complaints must be acknowledged, investigated and feedback sought.

Surjit Singh Bhatoa, Panchkula

Choke supply chain

Apropos of ‘Paneer economics’; it is a pity that despite various departments authorised to check adulteration in food items, spurious, synthetic and inferior preparations continue to enter the market. It is only those involved in fraudulent business who are pocketing the profits. As the matter concerns the health of the people, it needs serious consideration. The problem can be solved in one go just by hitting out at the manufacturers of fake products. By terminating the supply line at the source, sweet shops and restaurants will be left with no option but to buy genuine products.

Anup Kumar Gakkhar, Haridwar