 Religion for electoral gains : The Tribune India

Religion for electoral gains



Apropos of ‘INDIA bloc insulting Sanatan Dharma: Shah on DMK minister’s comment’; DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comment on Sanatan Dharma may be offensive and condemnable, but for the BJP this seems to be a God-sent opportunity ahead of the Assembly polls and the 2024 General Election. To (mis)use religion for electoral gains is nothing but a sin. Like a contagious disease, religious fanaticism can spread rapidly and have a destructive impact on individuals and societies.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

China should be exposed

Refer to ‘India-China ties and the G20 summit’; China keeps saying that pending issues with India should be resolved with mutual consultation and coordination, but does not move an inch on the ground to settle the matters. It doesn’t want to solve the LAC dispute. India should strongly counter China’s designs in political, diplomatic and tactical spheres. Our cordial endeavours are generally negated by China, as is evident from the release of its new map. Our relations with Taiwan are also objected to by China. Tibet should be declared a disputed area by India to expose China’s belligerent and expansionist tendencies.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

G20 summit in Delhi

India will be hosting global leaders for the G20 summit in New Delhi. Such international events garner significant attention around the world. India will position itself as the voice of the Global South. The G20 summit will be a perfect platform to raise important issues related to development, funding mechanisms and economic cooperation. Bilateral talks, which will be held on the sidelines of the summit, will be valuable for improving diplomatic relations between countries. These one-on-one meetings provide an opportunity for leaders to discuss specific issues, negotiate agreements and strengthen cooperation on various fronts.

Rupesh Yadav, Gurugram

Lecturer reinstated

Refer to ‘Lecturer who deposed in SC on Art 370 reinstated’; a wrong done has been corrected by the J&K Directorate of School Education on the SC’s intervention. The dictatorial and hegemonic attitude of any government is condemnable in letter and spirit. The whole episode should be viewed in the broader framework of the right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined in Article 19(1) of the Constitution. The tendency of the establishment to harass citizens is abominable.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra

Valuable guidance

Apropos of ‘Being a teacher today’ (Spectrum); the views and insights of eminent educationists hold significant value for today’s teachers. They have dedicated their lives to education. Their experiences, research and observations provide valuable guidance and perspectives to current and future educators. There has been a major shift in the approach to teaching over the years, and corporal punishment is increasingly seen as outdated and unacceptable. Building positive teacher-student relationships based on care, empathy and understanding is fundamental.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Teachers’ nicknames

Refer to ‘The fun of giving nicknames to teachers’; it was an interesting read. Nicknaming teachers is often a common and light-hearted tradition among students. These nicknames are typically affectionate or humorous and reflect the special bond and camaraderie that can develop between teachers and their students. I have a vivid memory of the names given to our teachers. One of the teachers was called ‘Ghoru’. Once, the headmaster, who was on his rounds, asked the new students whose class or period it was. The new students, who were not familiar with the teacher’s actual name, said ‘Ghoru sir’. Such anecdotes often become part of the memories and experiences that students and teachers cherish forever.

Santosh Jamwal, Hamirpur

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#BJP

Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court

Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court

Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...

Monsoon fury road to recovery: GSI team surveys landslide-hit areas of Mandi

Road to recovery: GSI team surveys landslide-hit areas of Mandi

Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells MP

Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone

In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly

Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks

Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks

Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...


Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Valmiki community flays AAP MLA’s remarks on Bori video

Choked sewers, poor sanitation irk residents

Residents protest as pits dug to lay LPG pipeline not filled yet

Anti-drug campaign: Police-public meetings held to put check on drug trade, consumption

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

PU violence mars last day of canvassing

Chandigarh: Man chased, stabbed at Sec 38 fuel station

Chandigarh Police SI gets 4-year RI in bribery case

PU POLLS: Student groups tap into social media to connect with voters

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

G 20: Four de-watering trucks set to check inundation

World peace can be achieved through path shown by Gandhi: Murmu

35 fire engines, 500 men to be deployed for summit

AAP ex-councillor gets bail in Delhi riots case

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, ~1L drug money seized

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, Rs 1L drug money seized

Man deliberately drives SUV into Bist Doab Canal; probe on

Meri Mati, Mera Desh: Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Som Parkash launch campaign

Teachers’ day: Kidney ailment fails to deter teacher in flood-hit Lohian from performing duty

Teachers’ day: Lecturer comes up with app to boost English skills of students

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side

Good news for pet lovers as city gets Dog Park

Death of patient: DC submits report to Chief Secretary

Ward watch: Residents suffer as corporation fails to address civic issues

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

BJP questions new Patiala MC map, draft notification

Court attaches properties of commando complex

Nursing college students up in arms

Farm unions demand compensation for crop loss due to floods