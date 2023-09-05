Apropos of ‘INDIA bloc insulting Sanatan Dharma: Shah on DMK minister’s comment’; DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comment on Sanatan Dharma may be offensive and condemnable, but for the BJP this seems to be a God-sent opportunity ahead of the Assembly polls and the 2024 General Election. To (mis)use religion for electoral gains is nothing but a sin. Like a contagious disease, religious fanaticism can spread rapidly and have a destructive impact on individuals and societies.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

China should be exposed

Refer to ‘India-China ties and the G20 summit’; China keeps saying that pending issues with India should be resolved with mutual consultation and coordination, but does not move an inch on the ground to settle the matters. It doesn’t want to solve the LAC dispute. India should strongly counter China’s designs in political, diplomatic and tactical spheres. Our cordial endeavours are generally negated by China, as is evident from the release of its new map. Our relations with Taiwan are also objected to by China. Tibet should be declared a disputed area by India to expose China’s belligerent and expansionist tendencies.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

G20 summit in Delhi

India will be hosting global leaders for the G20 summit in New Delhi. Such international events garner significant attention around the world. India will position itself as the voice of the Global South. The G20 summit will be a perfect platform to raise important issues related to development, funding mechanisms and economic cooperation. Bilateral talks, which will be held on the sidelines of the summit, will be valuable for improving diplomatic relations between countries. These one-on-one meetings provide an opportunity for leaders to discuss specific issues, negotiate agreements and strengthen cooperation on various fronts.

Rupesh Yadav, Gurugram

Lecturer reinstated

Refer to ‘Lecturer who deposed in SC on Art 370 reinstated’; a wrong done has been corrected by the J&K Directorate of School Education on the SC’s intervention. The dictatorial and hegemonic attitude of any government is condemnable in letter and spirit. The whole episode should be viewed in the broader framework of the right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined in Article 19(1) of the Constitution. The tendency of the establishment to harass citizens is abominable.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra

Valuable guidance

Apropos of ‘Being a teacher today’ (Spectrum); the views and insights of eminent educationists hold significant value for today’s teachers. They have dedicated their lives to education. Their experiences, research and observations provide valuable guidance and perspectives to current and future educators. There has been a major shift in the approach to teaching over the years, and corporal punishment is increasingly seen as outdated and unacceptable. Building positive teacher-student relationships based on care, empathy and understanding is fundamental.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Teachers’ nicknames

Refer to ‘The fun of giving nicknames to teachers’; it was an interesting read. Nicknaming teachers is often a common and light-hearted tradition among students. These nicknames are typically affectionate or humorous and reflect the special bond and camaraderie that can develop between teachers and their students. I have a vivid memory of the names given to our teachers. One of the teachers was called ‘Ghoru’. Once, the headmaster, who was on his rounds, asked the new students whose class or period it was. The new students, who were not familiar with the teacher’s actual name, said ‘Ghoru sir’. Such anecdotes often become part of the memories and experiences that students and teachers cherish forever.

Santosh Jamwal, Hamirpur

