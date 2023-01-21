Report alarming

The inference of the Annual Status of Education Report is alarming (‘Drop in reading ability’). During the Covid pandemic, schools were closed and students got hooked to TV and mobile phones. As children had ample time to fritter away, they remained glued to various social networking sites. There was, hence, a gradual decline in their study habits; and parents, teachers, mentors as well as educationists failed to awaken them to better habits. An irreparable loss has occurred.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Reading inability

Apropos of ‘Drop in reading ability’; the ASER report is really mind-boggling that even a Class V student is unable to read a Class II level textbook. Schools should take immediate remedial action before it is too late. The majority of children in rural areas had shifted to government schools, possibly on account of closure of private schools in villages owing to the Covid pandemic. There is an urgent need to improve the teaching standards which appear to have plummeted to greater depth.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Mockery of ‘Beti bachao’

The silence of the top BJP leadership on the allegations of sexual harassment by a BJP leader and the president of the Wrestling Federation of India is unacceptable. The minister for women’s welfare on other matters is vociferous, but on issues which involve BJP leaders or supporters, there is complete silence. Since the allegations are made by those of the stature of Vinesh Phogat, an Olympian medallist, immediate action should have been taken. It has made a mockery of the PM’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

PM must step in

It is a painful day for India when our Olympic medallist wrestlers have to sit in dharna against the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India on allegations of sexual harassment. Their representatives met senior officers of the Sports Ministry, but it didn’t yield any result, nor did dinner diplomacy of minister Anurag Thakur. Dissatisfied with mere assurance, they are mulling to lodge an FIR. Before this episode takes an ugly turn, the PM, who himself is so proud of our wrestlers, should ask the accused Brij Bhushan to resign so that the international fame wrestlers can go back to the ring with more energy, confidence and a sense of security. Any delay in suitable action against the delinquents will demoralise the wrestlers, which may not auger well.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Demographic changes

Reference to the article ‘The big change in Goa’; riding on his nostalgic description of the land of his ancestors, one gets a clear picture of the changes the changing times have ushered in, and this is not only in Goa. Demographic changes are leaving their noticeable marks on society. In Punjab, too, we are witnessing the same phenomenon. People are constantly migrating. In foreign countries also, it is the same story. People from different nationalities are making their presence felt to the natives, which is always accompanied with some ramifications.

Pardeep Kumar Joshi, Ropar

Migration trends

Refer to ‘The big change in Goa’; this big change is happening not only in Goa, but also all over the world. Even the ethnic Canadians in Surrey and Toronto would be watching the influx of Indians with awe. The same way, a big change is taking place in Punjab. Till a few years back, migrant workers from UP and Bihar used to come only during harvesting season and would return to their states once the season was over. But now, a large majority of them have settled down permanently in Punjab. A large number of masons, plumbers, electricians and domestic help have shifted to the Gulf countries, and their place has been filled by migrant workers from other states. Many villages in Punjab have seen mosques come up in areas where only a few Muslims resided earlier. A lot of Muslim artisans from UP have shifted to Punjab for work and better wages.

Lt Col JS Dullat (Retd), Patiala

Neighbourly friends

Sadly, the concept of friendship, as embedded in neighbourhood, is on slow death (‘A warm circle of friendship’). Gone are the days when, at least in India, neighbours used to be the closest support at the time of agony and joy. Daily exchange of dishes and gossips in the evening among neighbours has become a thing of the past. The Internet and social media have snatched the warm bonding of neighbourhood, which is ‘ghaate ka sauda’.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

