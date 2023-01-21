 Report alarming : The Tribune India

Report alarming



The inference of the Annual Status of Education Report is alarming (‘Drop in reading ability’). During the Covid pandemic, schools were closed and students got hooked to TV and mobile phones. As children had ample time to fritter away, they remained glued to various social networking sites. There was, hence, a gradual decline in their study habits; and parents, teachers, mentors as well as educationists failed to awaken them to better habits. An irreparable loss has occurred.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Reading inability

Apropos of ‘Drop in reading ability’; the ASER report is really mind-boggling that even a Class V student is unable to read a Class II level textbook. Schools should take immediate remedial action before it is too late. The majority of children in rural areas had shifted to government schools, possibly on account of closure of private schools in villages owing to the Covid pandemic. There is an urgent need to improve the teaching standards which appear to have plummeted to greater depth.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Mockery of ‘Beti bachao’

The silence of the top BJP leadership on the allegations of sexual harassment by a BJP leader and the president of the Wrestling Federation of India is unacceptable. The minister for women’s welfare on other matters is vociferous, but on issues which involve BJP leaders or supporters, there is complete silence. Since the allegations are made by those of the stature of Vinesh Phogat, an Olympian medallist, immediate action should have been taken. It has made a mockery of the PM’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

PM must step in

It is a painful day for India when our Olympic medallist wrestlers have to sit in dharna against the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India on allegations of sexual harassment. Their representatives met senior officers of the Sports Ministry, but it didn’t yield any result, nor did dinner diplomacy of minister Anurag Thakur. Dissatisfied with mere assurance, they are mulling to lodge an FIR. Before this episode takes an ugly turn, the PM, who himself is so proud of our wrestlers, should ask the accused Brij Bhushan to resign so that the international fame wrestlers can go back to the ring with more energy, confidence and a sense of security. Any delay in suitable action against the delinquents will demoralise the wrestlers, which may not auger well.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Demographic changes

Reference to the article ‘The big change in Goa’; riding on his nostalgic description of the land of his ancestors, one gets a clear picture of the changes the changing times have ushered in, and this is not only in Goa. Demographic changes are leaving their noticeable marks on society. In Punjab, too, we are witnessing the same phenomenon. People are constantly migrating. In foreign countries also, it is the same story. People from different nationalities are making their presence felt to the natives, which is always accompanied with some ramifications.

Pardeep Kumar Joshi, Ropar

Migration trends

Refer to ‘The big change in Goa’; this big change is happening not only in Goa, but also all over the world. Even the ethnic Canadians in Surrey and Toronto would be watching the influx of Indians with awe. The same way, a big change is taking place in Punjab. Till a few years back, migrant workers from UP and Bihar used to come only during harvesting season and would return to their states once the season was over. But now, a large majority of them have settled down permanently in Punjab. A large number of masons, plumbers, electricians and domestic help have shifted to the Gulf countries, and their place has been filled by migrant workers from other states. Many villages in Punjab have seen mosques come up in areas where only a few Muslims resided earlier. A lot of Muslim artisans from UP have shifted to Punjab for work and better wages.

Lt Col JS Dullat (Retd), Patiala

Neighbourly friends

Sadly, the concept of friendship, as embedded in neighbourhood, is on slow death (‘A warm circle of friendship’). Gone are the days when, at least in India, neighbours used to be the closest support at the time of agony and joy. Daily exchange of dishes and gossips in the evening among neighbours has become a thing of the past. The Internet and social media have snatched the warm bonding of neighbourhood, which is ‘ghaate ka sauda’.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

2
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

6
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

7
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

8
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

9
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

10
Nation

Tea and samosa grows in popularity among UK youth

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in the US

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US

According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop