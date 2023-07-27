Respect umpires’ decisions

Refer to ‘Harmanpreet banned for two games after Dhaka outburst’; disciplinary action like suspension is a way to reinforce the importance of respecting match officials’ decisions in sports. When athletes represent their country, they also embody the values of their nation. Accepting the decisions of umpires, even when they may be unfavourable, is a fundamental aspect of sportsmanship. Smashing the stumps and displaying disrespectful behaviour towards umpires go against the spirit of sportsmanship.

Manjit Singh, Ludhiana

Nation awaits Kohinoor

Apropos of ‘Pillaged artefacts’; it is a fact that India had been indifferent to appreciating and guarding its heritage even after Independence, courtesy various governments, particularly prior to 2014. Nevertheless, of late, visible efforts are being made to get back the rich heritage objects such as the famed Kohinoor and other antiquities pillaged, looted or taken away in whatsoever manner from India before Independence. After a report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture in Parliament stated that there is nothing to prevent India from seeking the restitution of artefacts, the Centre may start making earnest efforts at various international platforms. The nation is eagerly awaiting the return of the Kohinoor and other historical artefacts.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Return of artefacts

We may be geographically dispersed across the world, but the sense of ownership and attachment to one’s homeland is a powerful and deeply rooted sentiment that many individuals feel for their native country. The tabling of the report on artefacts in Parliament is a laudable step. The desire for the restitution of plundered artefacts has been nursed by many Indians since Independence. Throughout history, India’s rich cultural heritage has been a target of loot and plunder by foreign invaders and colonial powers. The return of plundered artefacts goes beyond monetary considerations. It is about restoring the honour and prestige of India’s civilisation and preserving its cultural identity. We must all come together to make it a movement.

Rupinder Kaur, Ambala Cantt

Protect nature

Refer to ‘Wake up, Himachal’; despite facing the nature’s wrath, we never seem to learn lessons and implement comprehensive measures to prevent future damage. Finding solutions requires a joint effort by all stakeholders, all demonstrating the intent to change their ways. The residents of the state will have to rethink about the ever-growing urban development as it may lead to destruction of natural habitats and ecosystems. For the tourists, they will have to be more responsible during their stay. Protecting and preserving nature is not only crucial for the well-being of our current generation but also for the future generations.

Bal Govind, Noida

Returning of awards

Apropos of ‘Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parl committee wants undertaking from recipients’; a series of incidents occurred in 2015, where several writers, artists and intellectuals returned their awards as a form of protest. It brought disgrace to the government and the nation. In a democracy, the right to protest is a fundamental and constitutional right of the people. It is a way for people to have their voices heard when they feel that their concerns are not being adequately addressed by those in power. To ensure that there is no recurrence of such incidents, the government should strike a balance between its future decisions and people’s right to freedom of expression.

HMS Nagra, Faridabad

Dip in gender ratio

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme was launched in 2015 with the aim of addressing the declining gender ratio. While the initiative seeks to change the social mindset with regard to girls and women, it is disheartening to see that the gender ratio has fallen in 13 states and UTs. Addressing this reversal requires a committed and concerted effort from the authorities and society as a whole. To achieve the scheme’s goals, it is essential to ensure its effective implementation at all levels of governance.

Sheikh Shabir Kulgami, kashmir

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]