Restore peace

Refer to ‘Valley on edge’, the gruesome killing is highly condemnable. The recent spate of attacks on minorities reflects poor governance. The Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti’s call to their community to leave the Valley shows their utter helplessness. The government must keep a strict watch on the border, involve local influential leaders in the peace process and hold Assembly elections at the earliest to ensure the safety of minorities.

CS Mann, Una

Bad precedent

With all due regard to our government, the remission of the jail term of the culprits convicted of rape and murder of as many as 14 persons of Bilkis Bano’s family is wrong. The day is not far when all other convicts charged with rape will plead for the remission of their sentence. The government has set a bad precedent. The case must come up for review.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Review remission

Acquitting dreaded criminals in poll-bound Gujarat for some political gains is highly condemnable and uncalled for (‘Bilkis Bano case’). Their subsequent honouring has further added salt to the grave injury inflicted by the Gujarat government. People will never welcome the release of criminals. The presence of such dreaded rapists/murderers in society is likely to pose a security threat. The Supreme Court must take cognisance of the matter. To discourage remission of sentences in future, the court should direct the Centre to make necessary amendments to the IPC and CrPC.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Feted like war heroes

The regressive remission of the jail sentence of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case is being rightly condemned. However, even more shocking was the warm reception that was accorded to the convicts after their release from jail, as if they were war heroes. It was more hurtful than the perverse remission of their sentence.

Balvinder, Chandigarh

No deterrence

Apropos of ‘New India? Opposition slams ...’, it is an unfortunate decision to free the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. It might go down in the annals of history of modern India. Why and who honoured the convicts after their release from jail? Where is the logic of deterrence when rapists and murderers can be set free prematurely?

Roop Singh Negi, Solan

Women’s safety

Apropos of ‘Bilkis Bano case’, the crime is horrifying. While celebrating the 75th Independence Day of India, Prime Minister Modi spoke about women’s safety from the Red Fort, but at the same time, criminals getting remission and being welcomed sends a wrong message. What sense does it make when the PM’s own words get negated by his party’s government in that state?

Tashi Baheti, by mail

Judicial gaps

Reference to the article ‘Preventing the slide in criminal justice system’, it is correct that the public is fast losing faith in the judiciary because of delayed justice and the costly litigation process. Unnecessary adjournment of trivial matters also demoralises the public. Apathy of the police department and witnesses who turn hostile cause a dent in the judicial system. Habitual offenders do not have any fear of law due to the poor conviction rate. More judges should be appointed for speedy delivery of justice. There will be chaos in society in the absence of strict implementation of laws. Courts should ensure swift punishment to culprits so it can act as a deterrent for further crimes.

Pariksha, Bathinda

Proclaimed offenders

Reference to the news report ‘45 proclaimed offenders nabbed in a week: IG’, the police have done well, but the question is, why were the offenders not arrested during the past 30 years? Was the police unaware of their activities and presence, or did they lack the will to arrest the offenders?

Nirmal Kumar bhalla, by mail

Scholarship scheme

The initiative by the Punjab School Education Board to provide scholarship to students who have scored above 87.2 per cent should be appreciated. It will motivate the students to work hard and pursue higher education. The scholarship scheme should be continued for a longer period so that more and more youth can avail of the opportunity to attain a bright future.

Parul Gupta, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com