 Revise anti-defection laws : The Tribune India

Revise anti-defection laws



Apropos of ‘Maharashtra twist’; engineering inter- and intra-party coups is likely to impact the forthcoming Assembly elections and the 2024 General Election. Sadly, the voters’ mandate counts for nothing when rivals at the hustings cobble up fragile alliances. Such actions can erode trust in the democratic process and create a sense of disillusionment among voters. A comprehensive revision of the anti-defection law is necessary to address political defections and the manipulation of alliances. Such a revision should aim to plug the existing loopholes and clarify the rules, leaving minimal discretion to the Speaker or any other authority involved.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Maharashtra crisis

Refer to ‘Maharashtra twist’; isn’t it an irony that Sharad Pawar, who is an expert in breaking and making alliances, was given a taste of his own medicine by his nephew Ajit Pawar when the latter defected to the BJP-Shinde Maharashtra government? In Maharashtra, since the BJP couldn’t cash in on the 2019 mandate as it didn’t have enough seats to form the government on its own, it has been looking for ways to make its presence felt. Initially, the BJP was outsmarted by NCP supremo Pawar, but later, it succeeded in splitting the Sena and forming the government. Ajit’s entry has strengthened the Shinde-BJP government. The Maharashtra churn is likely to continue at least till the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

SK Singh, by mail

France protests

Apropos of ‘Violence in France’; for almost a week, France has been engulfed by violent protests. Freedom of speech and the right to engage in non-violent protest are fundamental pillars of a democratic society. However, it is equally important to focus on addressing the underlying problems that prompted the protests in the first place. These include rising unemployment, austerity measures and socio-economic and political issues. These concerns reflect a need for social reform. Efforts should be made to open channels of communication between the government and the citizens.

Sambhav Jain, Ujjain

Treat immigrants with respect

The fatal shooting of a17-year-old boy of Algerian descent has sparked outrage in France. Acts of violence and discrimination against migrants are disturbing; they violate the principles of inclusivity, equality and respect for human rights. Such actions not only harm individuals and communities but also undermine social cohesion and threaten the fabric of diverse societies. It is a significant issue not just in France, but also in other parts of the western world. Efforts should be made to bridge the gap between the police and immigrant communities. It is essential for law enforcement agencies to adopt practices that prioritise fairness and non-discrimination.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Make country safe for children

Apropos of ‘Govt scheme to help pregnant minor rape victims’; the registration of 51,863 cases under the POCSO Act in 2021 reflects the distressing reality of child sexual abuse in India. The actual number must be much higher as many cases go unreported. Protection of children should be a top priority for governments worldwide. Raising awareness, providing support to survivors and holding offenders accountable are crucial steps in creating a safe environment for children. Legal measures need to be supplemented with strong social initiatives to effectively curb this menace.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Property tax

The Chandigarh administration has exempted ex-servicemen and people in some other categories from paying property tax. However, they are issued letters/reminders for payment every year, for which they have to go to the court, get an affidavit stating that they are ex-servicemen and have not rented/sold their house and thereafter submit it to the municipal office. The expenditure incurred on these affidavits is more than the tax exempted. A one-line addition to the affidavit that they will inform the authorities immediately if they rent or sell their house will obviate the need for the yearly submission of these documents. This move will help the beneficiaries, most of whom are senior citizens.

Brig Surinder Singh (retd), by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Why Justin Trudeau appears 'soft' on Khalistani separatists in Canada?

2
Punjab

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

3
Diaspora

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

4
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

5
Punjab

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

6
Diaspora

US condemns vandalism, attempted arson against Indian Consulate in San Francisco

7
Amritsar

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

8
Punjab

Supreme Court surprised over Punjab and Haryana HC verdict awarding different jail terms to persons convicted of same offence

9
Punjab

CBI books 2 each from Punjab, Delhi for alleged visa fraud to help minor to get to Europe

10
Punjab

AAP takes control of Moga MC as no-confidence motion is passed against Congress mayor

Don't Miss

View All
Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

Top News

Call out nations backing terror: PM Modi at SCO meet

Call out nations backing terror: PM Modi at SCO meet

Xi, Sharif listening, says respect integrity of members

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on Tribal goes viral

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on Tribal goes viral

A case has been registered against the accused under section...

‘Threat’ to diplomats, Canada envoy called

'Threat' to diplomats, Canada envoy called

Khalistan issue raised with US, Oz too

West sleepwalking into another Mhatre moment?

West sleepwalking into another Mhatre moment?

Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of ’24

Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24

New party heads appointed in 4 states


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Panic in Kot Khalsa area after snake pit found inside manhole

SGPC commemorates 1955 police attack on Golden Temple

Knotty Affair: Parks in Power Colony in Amritsar cry for maintenance

Pathetic Parks: Wires put on poles by private firms go unchecked in Joshi Colony in Amritsar

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

Four-fold hike in rent, Night Food Street kiosk goes for Rs 5.15 lakh in Chandigarh

Panel takes notice of report on dog attack in Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Zirakpur complex

Summer camps help enhance students’ confidence: Education Minister

SC defers administration of oath to Delhi power panel chairperson

SC defers administration of oath to Delhi power panel chairperson

Health of Sisodia’s wife deteriorates, hospitalised

Peddler held with 19-kg marijuana

AIIMS students among 4 NEET 'impersonators' held

Cow vigilante, 20 others 'snatch' cattle; booked

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

Cable mess: Milap Chowk entangled in wire webs

Six women held for house theft in Jalandhar

Driver dies as 2 trailers collide head-on

Rubber traders allege closure of 325 hawai chappal units in 7 yrs

District logs ~19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

District logs Rs 19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

15.8 mm rainfall brings some respite from heat

PAU guards protest regularisation process

Giaspura Gas tragedy: Magisterial probe finds none responsible

ishmeet singh road: Slow traffic flow due to electric poles irks commuters, traders

Punjabi University, Patiala, alters criteria for Masters course admissions

Punjabi University, Patiala, alters criteria for Masters course admissions

Rain triggers power cuts, leaves roads waterlogged in Patiala

Vigilance Bureau looks into allegations against Patiala ex-Mayor

Faking own death: One more suspect lands in police net

District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, team visits jails