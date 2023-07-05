Revise anti-defection laws

Apropos of ‘Maharashtra twist’; engineering inter- and intra-party coups is likely to impact the forthcoming Assembly elections and the 2024 General Election. Sadly, the voters’ mandate counts for nothing when rivals at the hustings cobble up fragile alliances. Such actions can erode trust in the democratic process and create a sense of disillusionment among voters. A comprehensive revision of the anti-defection law is necessary to address political defections and the manipulation of alliances. Such a revision should aim to plug the existing loopholes and clarify the rules, leaving minimal discretion to the Speaker or any other authority involved.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Maharashtra crisis

Refer to ‘Maharashtra twist’; isn’t it an irony that Sharad Pawar, who is an expert in breaking and making alliances, was given a taste of his own medicine by his nephew Ajit Pawar when the latter defected to the BJP-Shinde Maharashtra government? In Maharashtra, since the BJP couldn’t cash in on the 2019 mandate as it didn’t have enough seats to form the government on its own, it has been looking for ways to make its presence felt. Initially, the BJP was outsmarted by NCP supremo Pawar, but later, it succeeded in splitting the Sena and forming the government. Ajit’s entry has strengthened the Shinde-BJP government. The Maharashtra churn is likely to continue at least till the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

SK Singh, by mail

France protests

Apropos of ‘Violence in France’; for almost a week, France has been engulfed by violent protests. Freedom of speech and the right to engage in non-violent protest are fundamental pillars of a democratic society. However, it is equally important to focus on addressing the underlying problems that prompted the protests in the first place. These include rising unemployment, austerity measures and socio-economic and political issues. These concerns reflect a need for social reform. Efforts should be made to open channels of communication between the government and the citizens.

Sambhav Jain, Ujjain

Treat immigrants with respect

The fatal shooting of a17-year-old boy of Algerian descent has sparked outrage in France. Acts of violence and discrimination against migrants are disturbing; they violate the principles of inclusivity, equality and respect for human rights. Such actions not only harm individuals and communities but also undermine social cohesion and threaten the fabric of diverse societies. It is a significant issue not just in France, but also in other parts of the western world. Efforts should be made to bridge the gap between the police and immigrant communities. It is essential for law enforcement agencies to adopt practices that prioritise fairness and non-discrimination.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Make country safe for children

Apropos of ‘Govt scheme to help pregnant minor rape victims’; the registration of 51,863 cases under the POCSO Act in 2021 reflects the distressing reality of child sexual abuse in India. The actual number must be much higher as many cases go unreported. Protection of children should be a top priority for governments worldwide. Raising awareness, providing support to survivors and holding offenders accountable are crucial steps in creating a safe environment for children. Legal measures need to be supplemented with strong social initiatives to effectively curb this menace.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Property tax

The Chandigarh administration has exempted ex-servicemen and people in some other categories from paying property tax. However, they are issued letters/reminders for payment every year, for which they have to go to the court, get an affidavit stating that they are ex-servicemen and have not rented/sold their house and thereafter submit it to the municipal office. The expenditure incurred on these affidavits is more than the tax exempted. A one-line addition to the affidavit that they will inform the authorities immediately if they rent or sell their house will obviate the need for the yearly submission of these documents. This move will help the beneficiaries, most of whom are senior citizens.

Brig Surinder Singh (retd), by mail

