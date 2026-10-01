Revisit reservation system

Refer to ‘Caste in the Classroom’; caste is everywhere. The notion is deeply rooted in the social psyche of people. Nearly 80 years of reservation have failed to erase it; in fact, it may have contributed to its perpetuation. The well-off sections of the reserved categories are often perceived as cornering the benefits, while deserving people from other communities feel unfairly deprived. It is high time that the entire system of reservation is revisited and that its benefits are restricted, within the SC category, to those who are economically backward. Only by excluding the relatively well-off sections can the benefits percolate to those who are genuinely in need.

Ravinder Mittal, Ludhiana

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An instrument for acquiring votes

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Apropos of ‘Caste in the Classroom’; research shows that caste has not disappeared; it has changed form. It now operates through a nexus of social identity and electoral politics. Political parties have mobilised caste groups as electoral blocs, while caste associations organise meetings, consolidate identities and press political demands. Thus, caste is not merely preserved socially; it can become an instrument for acquiring votes, political influence and access to power. Its consequences are visible in educational institutions, where students from marginalised communities have reported humiliation, isolation and discriminatory treatment.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra

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The magic of ‘Manmohan Mantra’

With reference to ‘The Life and Legacy of Manmohan Singh’; the magic of the ‘Manmohan Mantra’ that has earned him a place in independent India's glorious economic growth story lies in his signature style of blending modernisation with moderation. His conviction and steadfastness enabled him to persuade leaders to endorse what might otherwise have appeared to be orthodox economic ideas. As PM, his political sagacity and statesmanship earned him a place in history that many aspire to, but few deserve.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Bring police under Concurrent List

Apropos of ‘All-round police reforms remain elusive’; India has had no dearth of recommendations on police reforms. The major unresolved issue, however, has been translating these recommendations — particularly the SC’s directives of 2006 — into consistent and enforceable practices across the country. The need of the hour is to seriously consider bringing police under the Concurrent List, perhaps with appropriate safeguards, particularly in matters relating to the directives of the Supreme Court and the UPSC.

Sqn Ldr KK Sharma (retd), Nangal

Take steps to restore normalcy

With reference to ‘Manipur crisis’; the violence in Manipur over the past few years has affected public perception of the Central and state governments. Centre-state relations demand effective remedial measures if the law-and-order situation remains disturbed beyond a reasonable time and limit. The situation in Manipur has important implications not only for the North-East but also for the country as a whole. There is a need to restore normalcy on priority in the interests of a resurgent India.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Ensure help without delay

Refer to ‘Safety gap’; public safety needs a universal response system connecting the police, hospitals, transport services and local authorities through a single, accessible emergency platform. A distress call should automatically share the caller’s location, alert the nearest response team and generate a tracking number. Every unanswered alert must trigger a review. Citizens need the confidence that pressing a button will bring help without delay, confusion or indifference.

Ashok Singh Guleria, Hamirpur