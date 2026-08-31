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Home / Letters to the Editor / Rise above divisive politics

Rise above divisive politics

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Updated At : 04:08 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Punjab needs political parties willing to address its economic challenges and social concerns.
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Refer to ‘An unusual contest in Punjab’ (The Great Game); PM Modi has claimed that all problems afflicting Punjab will be resolved if the BJP is voted to power in the state. However, the party has failed to deliver in many states despite the promise of a “double-engine sarkar.” The party has also set a bad precedent by appointing non-cooperative Governors in non-BJP-ruled states. Punjabis can help the state in the upcoming elections by rising above the divisive politics of religion and caste, rejecting the culture of freebies, and voting for honest candidates in this unusual, multi-cornered contest.

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Rajesh Goyal, Chandigarh

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Punjab awaits a credible alliance

Apropos of ‘An unusual contest in Punjab’ (The Great Game); the article offers an insightful reading of the changing political equations in the state and the possibility of a renewed BJP-SAD alliance. The reported negotiations over seat-sharing are intriguing, but the larger question is whether such an alliance can become a credible response to the aspirations and concerns of the people. Punjab needs political parties willing to address its economic challenges and social concerns.

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Harish Monga, by mail

People should vote wisely

With reference to ‘An unusual contest in Punjab’ (The Great Game); the state’s political landscape is shaping up into an extremely competitive contest. Amid allegations of corruption, inefficient governance and rising anti-incumbency sentiment, the ruling AAP is banking on its welfare initiatives and the friction-ridden Congress is struggling to maintain party cohesion. There is also every possibility of a SAD-BJP alliance. The ball is finally in the people’s court and they should vote wisely.

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DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Display clear warning

Refer to ‘Digital trap’; it rightly highlights the urgent need to protect children from the growing influence of digital media. When even sensible adults are increasingly swayed by emotional social-media content, misinformation and misleading AI-generated material, we must consider how deeply such content can affect young, impressionable minds. Therefore, a clear warning should appear on social-media platforms, stating that the content may not necessarily be true, balanced, or created by a human.

Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana

Bhagwat’s address

Apropos of “Those who want no Muslims in Bharat are not Hindus: RSS chief in New York”; Mohan Bhagwat’s address needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. He did not refer to the constitutional provisions about freedom of religion and equality irrespective of caste, creed or religion. The RSS is making all-out efforts to refurbish its international image so that the global community accepts it as a truly secular outfit.

Prem Singh Dahiya, Rohtak

Need for disaster preparedness

The flashfloods in Nepal are a stark reminder of the destructive impact of extreme weather phenomena. Nepal needs stronger early-warning systems, efficient evacuation plans, emergency communication networks and trained local rescue teams. Preparedness before a disaster strikes is as important as relief after it occurs.

Rukma Sharma, Jalandhar

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