Risk of parallel religious centres in Punjab

Refer to ‘Keep the altar and the Assembly apart’; the writer has rightly warned against Punjab’s anti-sacrilege law. By giving statutory penal and custodial powers to the SGPC and involving the Akal Takht, the law risks creating a parallel religious authority with police-like powers. In a secular democracy, the power to define what constitutes sacrilege and to punish it as a crime must rest only with the State and its courts — not with any religious body. Handing over such authority to the SGPC or the Akal Takht effectively blurs the line between religion and state coercion. As the writer cautions, this can turn religious institutions into instruments of enforcement, undermining the supremacy of the elected Assembly. True secularism demands that the State remains the ultimate arbiter for all citizens.

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Manu Kant, by mail

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Sacrilege law passed in haste

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Apropos of ‘Keep the altar and Assembly apart’; one can clearly see that the anti-sacrilege law is inconsistent with Sikh tenets as well as the Indian Constitution. It was framed and passed in undue haste, without adequate consultation with the Panth or sufficient regard for the Sikh ethos. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann probably believed that it would earn him political capital, but the legislation is more likely to boomerang and become a source of political embarrassment.

Bhupinder Singh, Patiala

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Consistency irrespective of age

Refer to ‘Virat & Vaibhav’; the 2026 IPL season showcased two cricket stars. Both Virat Kohli and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi demonstrated that there was much more to their game than flamboyance and record-shattering moments. The things that matter are clarity of aim imbued in consistency and concentration irrespective of age or experience. Together, these cricketers have reminded us that success in sport, as in life, is measured not merely by milestones and records but by the character displayed in pursuing them.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Cost of solar plants will increase

Refer to ‘Solar self-reliance’; though the use of domestically manufactured cells is a commendable step, the change will have to be managed carefully and sincerely. As the production of solar cells is still limited compared to the growing demand, it can lead to higher production costs and an increased price of installing solar power units, thereby discouraging households and businesses from switching to cleaner energy. Adequate support should be provided to manufacturers to improve capacity and maintain quality standards. Proper planning, strict monitoring and support to manufacturers will help India achieve its goal of solar self-reliance while encouraging more people to use clean energy.

Rudhav Dhingra, by mail

Anchors must be careful with words

A leading TV news anchor known to have a pro-government stance has stirred a hornet’s nest by using derogatory words against YouTube teachers in the wake of the NEET paper leak. Many of these teachers get tremendous respect for their command of the subject(s), in-depth knowledge, selflessness and ability to connect with students. However, there may be some black sheep who are not sincere in their pursuits or run their websites only to earn money. Giving a sweeping statement about teachers on a primetime show amounted to hitting below the belt.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Prioritise education, healthcare

The examination system of our country has collapsed and this has made lives of students difficult. The flaws in the OSM system of the CBSE, repeated leaks of the NEET UG question paper, inconveniences caused to MBBS doctors during NEET PG exam and the awkward tackling of the three-language formula reveal a flawed system. A country which doesn’t have education and healthcare on its priority is bound to cut a sorry figure. What is even more alarming is the growing erosion of trust in institutions that are expected to nurture merit and fairness. The need of the hour is a transparent, accountable and student-centric approach that restores faith in the system.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana