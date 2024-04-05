Role of ED under scanner

Apropos of the editorial ‘Bail for Sanjay Singh’; the release of the AAP MP and the fact that no money trail has been established call into question the functioning of investigation agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Has the agency failed in its duty? It is a well-known fact that Central agencies play a crucial role in ensuring a transparent and accountable system of governance. Such bodies must function independently, without any pressure from the ruling dispensation. Over the past decade, such agencies have become mere weapons of the Central Government. The current regime must take necessary steps to dispel the impression that investigation agencies are being misused to target Opposition leaders.

Yash Pal Ralhan, by mail

Misuse of Central agencies

With reference to the editorial ‘Bail for Sanjay Singh’, the top court has granted bail to the AAP MP, observing that no money had been recovered from his possession and there was no trace or trail of it. It is telling that the ED, which had arrested him in October last year, said it had no objection to his discharge on bail. All this suggests that the AAP leader was put behind bars without any solid evidence. The same could be true for other party leaders, such as Satyendar Kumar Jain, Manish Sisodia and national convener Arvind Kejriwal. The latest development has given credence to the Opposition’s apprehension that the ruling dispensation is using Central agencies to settle political scores.

MD Sharma, Shimla

ED’s credibility at stake

Refer to the editorial ‘Bail for Sanjay Singh’; the fact that the ED did not object to the grant of bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh is an indication that the probe agency has not been able to garner substantial evidence to keep him in jail. There has to be some basis for the incarceration of one Opposition politician after another. It is imperative to ensure that there is no political interference in the functioning of Central agencies. Otherwise, citizens would lose faith in democracy, and the investigative agencies would lose their credibility.

Rajinder Singh, Patiala

Cross-verification of votes must

Refer to the news report ‘SC to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT’; the people’s faith in the prime democratic process of free and fair elections, through which they can choose their leaders, must not wane. Fortunately or unfortunately, EVMs have been made to appear vulnerable to manipulation, and it has sown seeds of doubt in the voters’ minds. Only 100 per cent cross-verification of votes with voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) during the Lok Sabha elections will strengthen the electorate’s faith in EVMs and the electoral process.

Hira Sharma, by mail

SC’s belated crackdown

The Supreme Court is right to question why the Central Government did not take any legal action against Patanjali Ayurved for claiming that its product could cure Covid-19 and let the firm promote it as a panacea for the disease. This is especially important because the claims were made at a time when the pandemic was at its peak. The answer probably lies in yoga guru Ramdev’s proximity to the ruling dispensation. It needs to be looked into. Further, some political leaders had also suggested unscientific practices to drive away the virus. They should be held accountable.

Tharcius S Fernando, Chennai

Prepare for heatwave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a mix of rain and heatwave conditions across several states, such as Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab, for the next few days. The state governments should be focussed on developing heat action plans, deploying healthcare professionals, promoting adaptive measures in workplaces and creating awareness about the dangers of heatwaves. There is an urgent need to ensure preparedness for the days to come. Residents must be educated about the ways to tackle a heatwave.

Rohan Chandra, Zirakpur

