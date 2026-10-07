Rule of law should be paramount

Apropos of ‘CEC is not the Election Commission’; the Supreme Court’s firm reminder to the apex poll body regarding the execution of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls brings much-needed institutional accountability to our democracy. Recent disclosures highlighting how decisions were taken without unanimous consent or consensus strike at the very core of our constitutional framework. The Chief Election Commissioner acts as a chairperson within a collegiate body, not an individual commander. Bypassing internal consensus directly compromises democratic integrity. In a robust republic, constitutional values and the rule of law must remain paramount over any single office or official.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

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Challenges for GST Council

Apropos of ‘GST reforms’; sound reasoning endorses the proposed shift from departmental arrests to judicial oversight to curb harassment of taxpayers. Quick conclusive redressal of disputes is essential. An immediate Centre-state consensus must bring transport fuels under the pan-India GST ambit, not only to reduce logistics costs by promoting their movement through pipelines instead of roads, but also to curb the glaring disparity in VAT rates — just 1% in the Andamans, 35.2% in Telangana. Bringing alcohol under its ambit is another lingering challenge for the GST Council.

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Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Growing cynicism among voters

With reference to ‘Punjab’s politics needs change’; populist and vote-bank politics have influenced the current political landscape in the state, leading to growing public cynicism. Major parties, affected by ideological differences, defections, internal splits and opportunistic alliances, are adopting various strategies to win the upcoming Assembly elections. Punjab direly needs a dedicated, visionary leadership for a transformative change in its degraded political culture and for restoring public trust. Whichever party the voters choose should introduce structural reforms in various sectors and ensure transparent and accountable governance, economic stability and job creation to restore public confidence and institutional credibility.

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DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

AAP failed to deliver

Refer to ‘Punjab’s politics needs change’; the people of the state, who had high hopes from the Aam Aadmi Party, gave it a chance in 2022 only to be let down. AAP, which had promised to create jobs and improve state’s revenue, failed to meet people’s expectations. Voters are at a crossroads, wondering which political party to vote for. While there seems to be no end to factionalism in Congress, the SAD has failed to change its leadership, further disappointing the people.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Khaps were for different times

Refer to ‘Khaps must evolve with times’; we are living in the 21st century. Education, mobility, greater interaction between young men and women and exposure to a globalised world are inevitably transforming social relationships. Young people cannot be expected to surrender their personal choices to customs framed for a very different social order. Attempts to forcibly restrain this change can create conflict and even put young lives at risk. Interestingly, khaps are increasingly wearing multiple hats — as farmers’ representatives, caste leaders and social crusaders — sometimes becoming instruments of political mobilisation and caste consolidation, thereby deepening social divisions.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra

Khaps must shift focus

Apropos of ‘Khaps must evolve with times’; a democratic society cannot tolerate parallel structures overriding individual rights. The author rightly notes that reform must pass the test of legality, fairness and human dignity. If khaps wish to remain resilient community anchors rather than obsolete relics of regimentation, they must abandon moral policing. True survival lies in championing education, gender equity, creating constructive opportunities for the youth, and preserving regional identity through enlightened reform rather than cultural orthodoxy.

Harsh Pawaria, Rohtak