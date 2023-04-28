SAD’s challenges

Refer to ‘SAD after Badal’; the chronic issues plaguing Punjab, notwithstanding the tireless efforts of living politicians and those who have departed, have left the people of the state disappointed. A viable way out is to practise the ethos of a responsible democracy, with appropriate policies that are in sync with the changed situation in the state. The Akali Dal’s political challenges need a thorough reflection by the party and its leadership before making further political moves.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Leader with foresight

Parkash Singh Badal was no run-of-the-mill politician. To get elected five times as Chief Minister of a volatile border state like Punjab is no ordinary achievement. He once said development was his nasha and he lived up to it throughout his political career. The Guru Nanak Thermal Plant in Bathinda came up during his first stint as Punjab Chief Minister. In the first decade of this century, there was an acute power shortage, but Badal built five thermal plants in various parts of the state to ease the situation. The comfortable power supply today is due to his foresight and efforts. The state may never again see the likes of him. He was, indeed, a political stalwart.

MK Bajaj, Zirakpur

Not the peace we want

Refer to the article ‘The Kashmir imbroglio’; the government’s claim that all was well in Kashmir after Article 370 was abolished has been belied. It is wrong for the government to clamp down on all democratic protests and then claim that there was peace in the region. Do we want the peace of the graveyard? Protests by Kashmiri Pandits on being forced to return to the Valley have been played down in the media. In spite of its own internal turmoil, Pakistan has not stopped supporting terror activities in Kashmir. All the hard talk about Kashmir becoming peaceful again due to strong-arm tactics may resonate with the people outside of Kashmir, but at ground zero, it is a different story. Unless the hearts of the people are won, Kashmir will continue to fester.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

Karnataka elections

Apropos of ‘Karnataka poll narrative’; the state had not given a clear mandate to the BJP in a previous election. Yet, it formed a government in 2008 with the support of Independents, and in 2018 it seized power, toppling the Congress-JD(S) alliance government through defection. This time, the saffron party is banking on its meticulously unleashed divisive campaign to eclipse the strong anti-incumbent sentiment. It attempted to paint Tipu Sultan, the Muslim ruler of Mysore who died fighting a combined force of East India Company troops, the Marathas and the Nizam of Hyderabad, a villain, and Savarkar, an atheist who is credited with the propagation of the Hindutva ideology, a hero. We would soon know whether the campaigns had an impact on voters. What has hit the current ruling party hard is the deluge of corruption cases; the ‘PayCM’ and ‘40% Sarkara’ campaigns seem to have struck a chord with the voters. The elections to the state Assembly in 2023 will be a watershed moment as the results will reflect the efficacy of religious polarisation in the South.

Haridasan Rajan, Kerala

Secularism is key

Reference to the article ‘How Prayagraj became a mobster’s citadel’; from the 1980s, unequal progress gave rise to the formation of caste-based parties and Atiq Ahmed was considered fit for party leadership. It is for this reason that the founding father of our Constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, rooted faith in secularism so that there was no room for caste-based politics. Over the decades, people have been left behind in the race for development. People who suffered deprivation found it easy to follow a leader who, with his might, made a place for himself in politics. Perhaps he became a mafioso, and allegedly a murderer, because he felt that it was the only way to do justice with his brethren. One lesson that can be learnt is that secularism should be protected at every cost.

Rakesh Kumar, by mail

Another ruse

Refer to ‘Need preliminary probe...’; the Centre’s plea for a preliminary probe before the registration of an FIR is a fig leaf to conceal its failure to take action against the BJP MP. It has been three months, but the government has not taken any action, even though it reassured the aggrieved party that it would. Was it just a trick to call off the protest? It seems that there are different rules and laws for different people in our country. An ordinary person in this situation would have been in jail without bail. We should stop saying that the law of the land is equal for all. It clearly is not.

PS Bhatti, Chandigarh

