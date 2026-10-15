Safeguard strategic autonomy

Refer to ‘India must stay engaged with the US’; judging by past experience, Marco Rubio’s visit will not yield any favourable result for India. If we need the US in some spheres, it also needs the Indian market. Our relationship with Russia is quite strong, and Trump knows this, and that is why Washington keeps arm-twisting New Delhi. A balanced foreign policy, maintaining strong ties with Russia while engaging the US on equal terms, is essential to safeguard India’s strategic autonomy and long-term economic interests. India must negotiate keeping its national interests above external pressure and political rhetoric.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

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Conducive ecosystem for techies

Refer to ‘The tech-talent irreversible tango’; India has come a long way since the 1960s. The prowess of the country’s talent pool, especially in the IT industry, is globally acknowledged. Now, it is the government’s responsibility to ensure a supportive ecosystem on a par with Western nations. The time has come to capitalise on global developments in talent management and retention. By investing in research, innovation, skill development and world-class infrastructure, India can create an environment that encourages its own professionals to stay here and contribute.

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JK Gulati, Jalandhar

Track down food adulterators

Refer to ‘Health threats’; more importantly, widespread food adulteration and contamination expose consumers to potentially harmful substances. Food safety enforcement often intensifies during festivals, only to lose momentum later. Raids on petty vendors followed by minor penalties cannot dismantle organised adulteration networks. The need of the hour is effective traceability. Investigations must extend beyond the immediate jurisdiction to identify their source, manufacturers, suppliers and distribution networks across state boundaries. Preventing disease must begin not only in schools and hospitals, but also in our kitchens, markets and food supply chains.

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Surjit Singh Bhatoa, Panchkula

Police must enjoy public goodwill

Refer to ‘What the police gain by allowing a protest’; the administration always faces the dilemma of whether to allow a protest march because there is no hard and fast rule governing this critical decision but only real-time objective assessment of the situation along with concrete, credible intelligence inputs. The police must always enjoy the goodwill and confidence of citizens and convey to them through their acts that the administration respects their right to protest peacefully and with dignity. A balanced approach that combines firm law enforcement with restraint can help maintain public order without undermining democratic rights.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Effective policing is crucial

Refer to ‘Activist’s killing’; the daylight killing of an anti-drug activist in Mansa raises serious questions about public safety and the effectiveness of law enforcement in Punjab. Beyond the immediate criminal investigation, this tragedy demands a broader examination. Are complaints about the illegal sale of narcotics being acted upon promptly? Are credible threats assessed seriously? Can citizens report suspected wrongdoing without fearing for their own safety? The responsibility for enforcing the law rests with the State, not individual citizens. While civic participation is essential, confronting suspected offenders should never become a substitute for effective policing.

Parry Garg, Ludhiana

Ensure whistle-blowers’ safety

With reference to ‘Activist’s killing’: unless and until the black sheep in the police are identified and weeded out, the drug trade would continue to flourish. The clandestine sale of addictive drugs at some chemists’ shops is also a matter of concern. The government should consider putting a robust mechanism in place for identifying the officials indulging in nefarious activities. More worrying is that some arrested drug smugglers are released under political pressure.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar