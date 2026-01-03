Safety lapses cost lives

The tragic fire at a Swiss ski resort during New Year celebrations is a sobering reminder of how swiftly joy can turn into catastrophe. Reports suggesting the blaze was triggered by a lit candle igniting a wooden ceiling highlight the dangers of lax safety norms at crowded public events. Accounts of blocked exits and desperate attempts to escape show how panic multiplies casualties when emergency preparedness fails. The incident underscores the urgent need for strict enforcement of fire safety regulations at entertainment venues.

Rukma Sharma, Jalandhar

Ensure gig workers’ safety

Refer to ‘Gig workers’; it is a matter of concern that gig workers face numerous hardships to earn a meagre payment of Rs 700 after working for 14 hours a day. They are often required to complete each delivery within just 10 minutes. In this relentless routine, many gig workers become victims of accidents. Several news reports have highlighted instances where gig workers are misbehaved with by customers. The Central and state governments must address the genuine demands of gig workers and ensure their safety and dignity.

Ravinder Kumar Jain, Ludhiana

India under global scrutiny

Refer to ‘US lawmakers urge India to free riot accused Khalid’; without commenting on the prolonged pre-trial detention of Umar Khalid, as the matter is sub judice, the letter sent to the Indian Ambassador in Washington by a group of US lawmakers expressing concern underscores a simple truth: events in any part of the world are subject to global scrutiny. Violation of human rights or attacks on minorities by majority groups or vice versa cannot be kept under wraps in today’s interconnected world. A large number of Indians living abroad reside in Christian- or Muslim-majority countries. Any attack on minorities in India, it must be recognised, has the potential to affect Indians overseas as well, making them vulnerable to backlash.

Hira Sharma, by mail

Fix aviation governance

Apropos of ‘Air India pilot offloaded as Canada flags alcohol use’; the unfortunate incident has severely damaged the international reputation of the Indian civil aviation industry, which is already passing through turbulence at home. The Civil Aviation Ministry has failed to adequately streamline the sector, while the DGCA has fallen short of meeting the expectations of both air travellers and aviation stakeholders. The Centre must intervene urgently to safeguard the future of civil aviation, a sector that holds immense potential for the country’s growth and development.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Explore new markets

Apropos of ‘Reforms must go the distance’; the Indian economy has emerged as the world’s fourth largest and may become the third largest within the next three years. However, the distribution of per capita income remains highly unequal, with nearly 40 per cent of the country’s income concentrated among just 1 per cent of the population. GDP growth of over 7 per cent in the last three quarters is encouraging, but the 50 per cent increase in US tariffs has hurt India’s exports. A decline in exports will reduce domestic production. The porous situation along India’s borders with Pakistan, China and Bangladesh has further complicated export prospects. There is an urgent need to explore new markets and boost exports to sustain current growth.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

The enduring legacy of Macaulay

Apropos of ‘Macaulay in the cradle’; the impact of Lord Macaulay’s advice continues to be felt nearly two centuries later, starting from early education. His ‘Minute on Education’ (February 2, 1835) proposed English as the medium of instruction in higher education, replacing Indian languages. This directive was implemented across colleges and universities with little resistance. The effects of this landmark decision remain visible today. Advances by Indian scientists in basic sciences, engineering, medical sciences, robotics and artificial intelligence have been aided by widespread proficiency in English, which enabled access to global knowledge and collaboration. A significant share of India’s scientific progress can be traced to the far-sighted nature of Macaulay’s educational policy.

VK Anand, Chandigarh