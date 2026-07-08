Satluj takedown: Lawful debate necessary

Refer to ‘Let Satluj flow’; the CBI investigation and subsequent court proceedings established that Punjab Police officials abducted and murdered human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, and several officers were convicted. Justice is incomplete if only the executors are punished while those, if any, who conceived or directed the crime remain unidentified. In a constitutional democracy, citizens have a fundamental right to know the truth about events of profound public importance. Suppressing a film that raises legitimate historical questions serves neither justice nor democracy. Painful history should be examined through lawful debate — not obscured through unexplained takedowns.

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Amarjit Singh, Panchkula

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Counter-productive step

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Apropos of ‘Let Satluj flow’; the Union government’s misconceived action of taking down the film depicting true events after its two-day OTT streaming is proving to be counter-productive. It will be impossible to reverse the damage done to the image of our society that holds just, democratic and constitutional values in high esteem. The government should prepare well to face the situation and salvage it through honest measures, including initiating a debate in Parliament.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

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Vulgarity goes unchecked

If the censor board and the government are so active in respect of movies like Satluj being considered undesirable, what stops them from taking action in other areas? Many web series on OTT platforms are full of vulgar abuse hurled by characters, especially those portraying policemen. Intimate scenes are shown in a manner that falls just short of pornography. How do these anomalies escape the scissors of the censor board or other authorities concerned? It is affecting the language of young and adolescent children who consider it cool to use such dirty words even with their family members.

Ravinder Mittal, Ludhiana

Don’t panic over grain storage

With reference to ‘Granary crunch’; Punjab’s storage crisis is more of a logistics issue than a shortage of storage capacity. The problem can be addressed without creating additional storage at a huge cost. Several neighbouring states, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, have utilisation of storage space below 80%. Since these regions have no immediate procurement pressure, surplus stocks from Punjab and Haryana can be moved there through planned rail movement. Further, the FCI Board of Directors has already permitted utilisation of covered storage up to 120% by increasing stack heights and optimising storage within existing premises. The need of the hour is not panic but timely decisions, coordinated rail logistics and efficient inventory management.

Surjit Singh Bhatoa, Panchkula

Entrepreneurship driving youth

Refer to ‘Gen Z’s vanishing white-collar dream’; the data-based observations made by the researcher are alarming. The increasing use of AI in white-collar jobs for Gen Z is causing these opportunities to shrink rapidly. However, the entry of Gen Z into entrepreneurial startups is making our world truly cosmopolitan. Beyond the metropolis, tier-2 and tier-3 cities and towns are attracting youthful business enthusiasts. Additionally, the digital world, where talent is showcased, offers a promising frontier. Laggards may fall behind, but the agile will always excel. Moving from the security of government jobs to the hopping spree in gig work is the new normal. Gen Z is far more innovative and open to taking risks, driven by a spirit of camaraderie. As parents and elders, we must provide succour and support to their ventures.

Rakesh Mohan Sharma, Pathankot

Congress leadership adrift

Apropos of the news item ' Pb Cong rift grows as anti-Warring camp ups ante'; the rift in the Punjab state Congress party is a symptom of the deep malaise that the Congress party is afflicted with —adrift leadership. Rahul Gandhi is a fig leaf that gives the party the semblance of a union rather than a united entity. The Congress scion and Leader of the Opposition may have the qualities of a capable leader, but the true test of his leadership lies in how effectively he can influence and strengthen the party's top leadership at the state level.

DV Sharma, Mukerian