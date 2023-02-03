Schemes for all

Refer to ‘A perfect election Budget’; in 2019, different sections voted for the BJP leaving behind their traditional thinking. This happened because the government had implemented schemes for everyone, irrespective of religion or caste. The credit can be given to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. These plans became the basis for Modi’s return in 2019. Since the government has worked to strengthen these schemes, it may yield results in the next elections. In the Budget-2023, besides helping the salaried class, youth, women and the MSME sector, the Awas Yojana has been strengthened. The government has tried to improve social equations by announcing various schemes for the Dalits, underprivileged, backward and tribal communities. However, unemployment remains a problem.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Why two tax regimes?

We have two tax regimes since the last Budget. This seems to be the creation of a confused mind. Where is the need for two tax regimes? Instead of simplifying tax matters, we are making them more complicated. In the Budget-2023, while those in the new tax regime have been given ample tax relief, those in the old tax regime have been left high and dry. We should do away with the system of having two tax regimes and have only one that is a balanced combination of both — low tax rates and important deductions like those under Section 80 C that inculcates the habit of savings among taxpayers.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (Retd), Jalandhar

Nothing for middle class

Refer to ‘Relief for middle class’; India has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, but how does it impact the common man and the middle class? The Budget has been presented, but how will it benefit a person who is struggling with unemployment and one square meal a day? All the talk about GDP and Budget looks good only on paper. Job protection would help more than financial aid. The middle class is indeed absent from most welfare schemes. In fact, a weak consumer doesn’t help in the recovery of a country’s economy.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Adani move appreciable

Apropos of ‘Adani calls off FPO, to return money to investors’; Adani deserves to be applauded for his decision. He said going ahead with the FPO would be morally incorrect in view of the fluctuating stock prices and potential loss to his supporters i.e. FPO investors. On the BSE, Adani Enterprises closed at Rs 2,129, a 31.6 per cent discount to the lower limit of the FPO price band of Rs 3,111-3,276. This can be possible only in India where moral values rule the roost even in business. It is imperative that our politicians also take a course-correction cue in their business of politics.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

BBC prejudiced

It is disheartening to assimilate the false spread of information when the BBC addresses Kashmir as ‘India-occupied Kashmir’ instead of acknowledging the reality that this paradise on earth has always been an integral part of our nation, and shies away from pinning blame on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism that has always gone hammer and tongs to convert it into a hell. But the same rule ironically holds no ground in its own case. The BBC never addresses Scotland, Northern Ireland or Wales as Britain-occupied regions, and rather addresses them as the United Kingdom in its entirety. Global broadcasters like the BBC should stop spotting motes in the eyes of other nations.

Upant Sharma, Panchkula

Voice of the people

It is a matter of great pleasure that The Tribune is celebrating the 142nd anniversary of its Foundation Day. Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia had started the paper with the aim of spreading secular and liberal values. The Tribune has built a great reputation as the voice of the people. We readers also pay our respects to the Founder and wish that the paper follows the path shown by him and fulfils his dreams by remaining the people’s voice in the future as well.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

Deserves commendation

Refer to ‘Two founders, one day’; it is a deserving commendation for The Tribune, which is read by millions of people. In the 75th year of my life, I can proudly claim that in the last 63 years I have never missed even a single issue of the newspaper. During my long innings of teaching, I always advised my students that to improve English for competitive exams, and to keep abreast with the latest knowledge, a thorough and regular reading of The Tribune was a must. Simple English and excellent printing of this daily act as a catalyst for its popularity.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

