Scientists need autonomy

Refer to ‘Power shift ails science agencies’; over the last decade or so, the tilt of the ruling regime to rename and restructure time-tested institutions has been eroding the autonomy and decision-making powers of visionaries in the field of science. Premier institutions like ISRO, ICMR, and many others have virtually lost their sheen. Opening the doors for select private players may help in capacity building, but regulating their work and progress through bureaucrats toeing the line of political masters raises questions. No country can afford to sideline the experiential expertise and developmental vision of the scientific community. The morale of experts in all spheres needs to be boosted by giving them autonomy, in national interest.

Rakesh Mohan Sharma, Pathankot

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Four-yr contract or bond for life

Refer to ‘Agnipath’s rural Haryana fallout’; the scheme raises a pertinent question — what happens when a profession built on a lifetime of commitment becomes a four-year contract? In Haryana’s villages, the Army has traditionally been more than a job, it has been a family legacy, a social identity and a promise of security. Agnipath changes that dedication. A young man may wear the uniform for four years, but the contradiction is that a soldier is trained to secure the nation’s future while his own future remains uncertain. Perhaps the real test of Agnipath is not how efficiently it recruits soldiers, but whether it preserves the faith that once made a village send its sons to the barracks.

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Suraj Kathuria, Jind

Agnipath a bureaucratic gimmick

With reference to ‘Agnipath’s rural Haryana fallout’; the scheme is an ingenious way to revert to Napoleonic era when conscripts were treated as “cannon fodder” under the pretext of keeping the army young. This scheme must be scrapped soonest possible. The glaring disparity between the regular soldiers and Agniveers violates social justice. India needs to increase its defence budget from less than 2 per cent to at least 3 per cent of GDP rather than resorting to bureaucratic gimmicks.

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Lt Col GS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Keep panic away from policy

The US Congress has passed the 100% tariff Bill, which is awaiting Trump’s signature, against countries buying oil from Russia. But panic should not become policy. The facts are clear: Russian crude was 51% of India’s basket in July, the Centre has saved forex, moderated inflation and kept diesel affordable for our farmers. At $6.2 a gallon in the US, with mid-terms in less than two months and harvest season on, Trump himself knows that minus Russian oil, global prices will shoot up and hurt his own voters. Energy security of 1.4 billion Indians cannot be outsourced to Washington’s election compulsions. The government is right in considering its priority. We should prepare for the worst-case 100% tariff, diversify markets as we have done, but not buckle under pressure.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Good news for pvt employees

With reference to ‘Social security’; the government’s decision to raise the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation wage ceiling is a welcome reform after a 12-year gap. It is expected to bring more than 51 lakh additional employees under mandatory PF, pension and insurance coverage. The most important benefit will be the expansion of retirement security among lower- and middle-income workers. Employees earning between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 will gain access to systematic provident fund savings, which can help them meet future expenses such as retirement, housing, education and medical emergencies. However, it will be better if government links the ceiling to an objective index, such as inflation or average wages, and revise it periodically.

Bal Govind, Noida

Weed out fake disability cases

Refer to ‘Disability pension’; unfortunately, not all disability cases are genuine. Some manage a fake disability prior to their retirement to enjoy some undeserved income tax (I-T) benefits. There seems to be some lacuna in the I-T law regarding disability pension. Some loophole is being exploited resulting in undue tax benefit. Unless this flaw in the I-T law is removed, unscrupulous personnel will continue to show fake disabilities.

Wg Cdr Cl Sehgal (Retd), Jalandhar