 SCO summit : The Tribune India

SCO summit



Refer to ‘India’s stand on BRI’; the SCO summit hosted by India marked a significant milestone in the organisation’s journey, reaffirming its role as a key platform for promoting regional stability, economic cooperation and dialogue among member states. While India chose to go virtual to avoid an interaction with Pakistani leaders, its disagreement with China’s BRI, which includes the under-construction CPEC that passes through PoK, is noteworthy. The SCO’s future path appears promising. However, unless the irritants between its member states are resolved, it will remain a talk shop.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Rehabilitate Manipuris

Refer to ‘Worse than the worst days of J&K, Punjab’; the callous attitude of the Central and state governments has worsened the situation in Manipur. The authorities have not been able to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits even after decades. How would Manipuri people, who fled from their homes, be rehabilitated in the near future? Rehabilitation is important to ease the situation. Human lives are more important than votes. Looted firearms can be used anywhere, anytime and against anyone. The governments should take proactive steps to address the underlying issues. Accessible communication channels and a willingness to listen to the people can be crucial in resolving conflicts.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Prioritise education

Apropos of ‘Fill teacher posts’; the education sector plays a vital role in shaping the future of students and it requires the attention of every government. Shortage of teachers can have an adverse effect on students’ studies, which can ultimately impact their careers and even lead to higher dropout rates. When there aren’t enough qualified teachers to meet the educational needs of students, it becomes challenging to provide them with the necessary guidance and support. Haryana is one of the prosperous states of the country. Highly quailed youth vying for Class IV jobs definitely reflects the sad state of joblessness.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Unemployment in Haryana

It is a matter of concern that unemployment rate in Haryana is significantly higher than the national average. Several posts are lying vacant in various departments, including education and administration. The government can implement targeted programmes to address unemployment, particularly for highly qualified individuals. This can include special employment drives, recruitment policies and schemes that provide job opportunities or financial support to encourage entrepreneurship. It’s disappointing to see highly qualified youth trying to get jobs meant for Class X passouts.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Clerks backbone of organisation

Apropos of ‘Work in govt offices hit as clerks go on indefinite strike’; it cannot be refuted that clerks are the backbone of many organisations, handling administrative tasks, managing paperwork and ensuring smooth day-to-day operations. From managing data entry to organising schedules and handling customer queries, clerks play an essential role in keeping businesses running smoothly. However, despite their critical contributions, clerks often receive modest salaries that are not proportionate to their workload and responsibilities. The Haryana Government should look into the matter to ensure smooth functioning of government work.

Sumit, Haryana

National Institute of Health

The PGI, Chandigarh, will be celebrating its Founder’s Day today (July 7). The institute’s Director would address the event and guide young doctors on challenges facing the country in the health sector. Fifteen years ago, the then Director had promised to start the National Institute of Health with two new interdisciplinary MBA programmes. However, successive Directors have been insisting on collaboration with technical universities. Decks have now been cleared under the NEP-2020. Hope the present Director will revive the proposal in the interests of the country, patients, students and citizens.

JC Mehta, Chandigarh

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-origin girl 'buried alive' by ex-boyfriend in Australia in 'act of revenge', court hears

2
World

Any direct attacks on Indian mission 'completely unacceptable', says UK amid Khalistani threats

3
Chandigarh

2 BHK flat in Sector 51-A fetches CHB Rs 1.33 crore

4
Haryana

Haryana announces monthly pension for unmarried people, widowers

5
Nation

Punjab Regiment to represent Indian Army at Bastille Day parade in France

6
Nation

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

7
Science Technology

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app, crosses 2 mn sign-ups in two hours

8
Comment

Worse than the worst days of J&K, Punjab

9
Nation

Damage control: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of tribal labourer involved in urination case

10
World

Prachanda’s remark on India stirs up storm in Nepal; Opposition demands PM’s resignation

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

Posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats unacceptable: MEA

Incumbent on host governments to provide security: India over threats to diplomats by Khalistani groups in Canada, few other countries

Khalistani activists attempted to burn down the Indian consu...

1996 Delhi blast: SC gives life sentence without remission to four convicts

1996 Delhi blast: SC gives life sentence without remission to four convicts

13 people were killed and around 40 injured in an explosion ...

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14; soft-landing attempt on August 23 or 24

ISRO’s new heavylift launch vehicle LVM-3 to carry out Moon ...

I am president of NCP, asserts Sharad Pawar after party’s national executive meet

Sharad Pawar asserts he's NCP president; says 82 or 92 years, will work more effectively to rebuild party

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Pawar at his residence, e...

No NeXt for 2019 MBBS batch: Health minister Mandaviya

No NeXt for 2019 MBBS batch: Health minister Mandaviya

Health minister says National Exit Test, scheduled to finall...


Cities

View All