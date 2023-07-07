Refer to ‘India’s stand on BRI’; the SCO summit hosted by India marked a significant milestone in the organisation’s journey, reaffirming its role as a key platform for promoting regional stability, economic cooperation and dialogue among member states. While India chose to go virtual to avoid an interaction with Pakistani leaders, its disagreement with China’s BRI, which includes the under-construction CPEC that passes through PoK, is noteworthy. The SCO’s future path appears promising. However, unless the irritants between its member states are resolved, it will remain a talk shop.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Rehabilitate Manipuris

Refer to ‘Worse than the worst days of J&K, Punjab’; the callous attitude of the Central and state governments has worsened the situation in Manipur. The authorities have not been able to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits even after decades. How would Manipuri people, who fled from their homes, be rehabilitated in the near future? Rehabilitation is important to ease the situation. Human lives are more important than votes. Looted firearms can be used anywhere, anytime and against anyone. The governments should take proactive steps to address the underlying issues. Accessible communication channels and a willingness to listen to the people can be crucial in resolving conflicts.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Prioritise education

Apropos of ‘Fill teacher posts’; the education sector plays a vital role in shaping the future of students and it requires the attention of every government. Shortage of teachers can have an adverse effect on students’ studies, which can ultimately impact their careers and even lead to higher dropout rates. When there aren’t enough qualified teachers to meet the educational needs of students, it becomes challenging to provide them with the necessary guidance and support. Haryana is one of the prosperous states of the country. Highly quailed youth vying for Class IV jobs definitely reflects the sad state of joblessness.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Unemployment in Haryana

It is a matter of concern that unemployment rate in Haryana is significantly higher than the national average. Several posts are lying vacant in various departments, including education and administration. The government can implement targeted programmes to address unemployment, particularly for highly qualified individuals. This can include special employment drives, recruitment policies and schemes that provide job opportunities or financial support to encourage entrepreneurship. It’s disappointing to see highly qualified youth trying to get jobs meant for Class X passouts.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Clerks backbone of organisation

Apropos of ‘Work in govt offices hit as clerks go on indefinite strike’; it cannot be refuted that clerks are the backbone of many organisations, handling administrative tasks, managing paperwork and ensuring smooth day-to-day operations. From managing data entry to organising schedules and handling customer queries, clerks play an essential role in keeping businesses running smoothly. However, despite their critical contributions, clerks often receive modest salaries that are not proportionate to their workload and responsibilities. The Haryana Government should look into the matter to ensure smooth functioning of government work.

Sumit, Haryana

National Institute of Health

The PGI, Chandigarh, will be celebrating its Founder’s Day today (July 7). The institute’s Director would address the event and guide young doctors on challenges facing the country in the health sector. Fifteen years ago, the then Director had promised to start the National Institute of Health with two new interdisciplinary MBA programmes. However, successive Directors have been insisting on collaboration with technical universities. Decks have now been cleared under the NEP-2020. Hope the present Director will revive the proposal in the interests of the country, patients, students and citizens.

JC Mehta, Chandigarh

