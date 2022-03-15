Security cover gone

Apropos of ‘122 Punjab politicians lose security cover’, even before the newly elected AAP government is administered oath of office, a major decision has already been taken to withdraw security to 122 former MLAs and ministers of Punjab. Claiming and getting armed police personnel in the guise of a security threat has become a fad with politicians, resulting in unnecessary burden on the state exchequer. In most of the cases, there is no real threat to the politicians and security is procured on flimsy grounds to be used only as a status symbol. CM-designate Bhagwant Mann has made a good beginning of his innings by taking this bold decision. However, it is expected that he applies the same yardstick to all the newly elected MLAs and ministers of his own party, as charity begins at home.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Expenditure inconsistent

Reference to the report ‘Rs 2 cr for ceremony, but park’s power bills unpaid’; though the non-payment of pending bills is a serious matter, it cannot be linked with the new Chief Minister’s oath-taking ceremony. However, the decision of spending such a huge amount is inconsistent with the AAP’s strategy towards public extravaganza. Nothing could have been more meaningful and celebratory than a landslide and historical win for the party. The proposed event could be perceived as a low-profile ceremony after witnessing the party’s overwhelming roadshow in Amritsar. The delay in taking over the reins of the government to mean business is also intriguing.

JAGDISH CHANDER, JALANDHAR

Use party fund

Demarcate where public purse or party should foot the bill (‘Rs 2 cr for oath-taking...’). The Constitution provides for swearing-in of the CM and Cabinet by the Governor and the sprawling premises in the Governor’s house are officially provided accordingly. Every deviation smacks of political connotations at huge public cost. Crores go down the drain on self-glorification to derive political mileage by dispensations in power, which in all fairness ought to be borne by their party. The whole gamut of propagating and advancing political/party interest at public cost needs thorough scrutiny and overhaul.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Build new Punjab model

Driving away decades of entrenched bipolar polity, the AAP has created history, garnering 92 out of 117 seats in Punjab. Its slogan of ‘Ik mauka Kejriwal nu, ik mauka Bhagwant Mann nu’ has found resonance with voters disenchanted with the traditional two-party politics of the Congress and the SAD. To build on its victory, the AAP must construct a Punjab model that responds to the strong desire for change that has propelled it to power with such a large mandate.

Shivani Sharma, Panchkula

Covid data

Refer to ‘Covid death data’; concealing the data is counterproductive, rather it should be shared with all departments to analyse it and find a resolution. People also have a right to be informed because they are the real sufferers of the lack or mismatch in figures. The underreporting of Covid-19 deaths is already causing problems for the rehabilitation of Covid orphans. Recipients of ex gratia are also struggling. What is the benefit of such welfare schemes when the beneficiaries are not getting any benefit due to the shortcomings in official data collection? The government is the mainstay and it should take responsibility. By providing credible and correct data, and helping the people, it can rebuild their trust. The reports of those surveys can play an important role in analysing the real figures. The daily figures of hospitals can be evaluated. The government should speed up the process to curtail the ordeal of those affected. Being the guardian of the people, the Supreme Court can take up the matter and order the government to expedite the process.

Asha Rani, Yamunanagar

More seats won’t help

In reference to ‘Make medical education affordable, accessible’, the Russia-Ukraine war has diverted our interest towards the exorbitant MBBS fee in India. Government colleges have more aspirants than seats. Is producing more seats the solution? No, we should, instead, work on the root cause of this problem, which is population. No matter how many institutes we build, they will always be inadequate. As David Attenborough stated, instead of controlling the environment for the benefit of the population, perhaps it is time we control the population for the survival of the environment.

Sanchit Gupta, by mail

